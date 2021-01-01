Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien LOUVEL
Ajouter
Sébastien LOUVEL
ELBEUF
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Elbeuf
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Altitude Telecom
- Stagiaire Administration System
2011 - 2011
Pays de Montbéliard Agglomération
- Apprentis Ingénieur
2011 - maintenant
Déploiement fibre optique
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Electronique Et Electrotechnique
Noisy Le Grand
2011 - 2014
Apprenti Ingénieur Réseau
IUT De Rouen (Elbeuf)
Elbeuf
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Quentin MORUCHON
Roselyne HOANG
Victor BLANQUET
Vincent ROCK
Yoann ONO DIT BIOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z