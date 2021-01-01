Retail
Sebastien LUONG
Sebastien LUONG
TOULOUSE
En résumé
Entreprises
Comptoir commercial du languedoc
- Chef de service
2012 - maintenant
Comptoir Commercial du Languedoc
- Chef des ventes
2009 - 2011
Comptoir Commercial du Languedoc
- Technico Commercial
2003 - 2008
Sem Angles
- Technico Commercial
2000 - 2003
Formations
Lycée Louis Rascol
Albi
1998 - 2000
BTS technico commercial
Christine CALTIAU
Cyrille LECLUSE
Eric DE USATORRE
Eric LHUILLIER
Frederic LEDUC
Laurent COLONNIER
Laurent PUECH
Rascol LIENS
Sandrine GBD
Xavier NOELL
