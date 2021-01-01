Sébastien MAGLIOLO

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Développement commercial
Entreprises
SMSFactor
- CEO / Fondateur de SMSFactor
Nice2010 - maintenantFondateur de la société INFOMOTIV créée en 2010.
SMSFactor est une plateforme d’envoi de SMS Publicitaires et d’alertes.
Avec 5 ans d’expérience et plus de 900 clients actifs en France et en Europe nous avons
pour objectif de devenir l'un des acteurs incontournable du SMS professionnel.
Donnant à chaque client la même considération SMSFactor est une entreprise à l’écoute et
engagée (notamment dans la lutte contre le SMS low-cost) et qui sait s’adapter aux demandes
de son secteur en continuelle évolution.
Fort de notre succès nous avons créé un outil innovant et précurseur dans le monde du
marketing direct : Sondage, Enquête de satisfaction et Vote par SMS.
Founder of the INFOMOTIV Company created in 2010.
SMSFactor is an SMS sending platform for Marketing and Alert.
With a 5 years’ experience and more than 900 active clients in France and Europe
we aim to become one of the essential players in our professional field.
Giving each customer the same consideration SMSFactor is a company that listens to
its clients’ needs and which is committed (especially in the fight against low-cost SMS).
Furthermore we have proven our ability to adapt ourselves to the demands of our
constantly evolving sector.
With our success we have created an innovative tool which is a pioneer one in the world
of direct marketing: Satisfaction survey and Vote by SMS.