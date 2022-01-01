Mes compétences :
Manager
Microsoft Project
SAP
Supply chain
Treasury
Entreprises
Mars Chocolat France
Haguenaumaintenant
SARL Sébastien Romé Consulting
- Gérant
2017 - maintenantConsulting culinaire, développement de kits DIY (Je fais Moi-Même) pour Radis et Capucine.
Chef à Domicile
Ateliers de cuisine
Cuisine Aptitude
- Co-Gérant
STRASBOURG2015 - 2017
Mars - Mars Information Services
- Business Systems Manager
1998 - 2007I have started my professional activities in Paris, working during 3 years as a SAP technical analyst for an IT company in Paris (Unilog).
After a 1 year assignment in the IT division of Mars Inc. (ISI - Information Services International), in 1997, as a contractor, I joined ISI (1998) where I have been working as a functional analyst, since, for the most recent SAP R3 projects in Europe : Plant Maintenance (Veghel - NL), Manufacturing and costing (Slough - UK), Supply Chain (BIOS project, in Bokros - HU, Porici - CZ, Klaipeda - LT), but also in a SAP R3 support role for ISI in St Denis (FR).
Since the beginning of year 2000, I've been working in a global project called Atlas, designing the V1 manufacturing solution, V2 logistics solution, and V3 Cocosub and QM solutions, having had different roles such as rollout support analyst and project and team lead for the Supply Chain Inbound Template solution.
I have then been the IT project manager for 3 years leading the implementation in the EMEA region of a Global Cash management project aiming to reorganise the way to manage the Cash in Mars Inc by building an internal bank.
Until may 2008, I have been responsible for the implementation of a template SAP solution developped at Mars Inc to cover the business needs of a Market Unit we have in Switzerland (Supply-Chain Outbound, finance, buying).
Since then, I have been the IT program manager responsible for Supply Chain Outbound and Finance deployments of our SAP ERP solution in EMEA region.