Sebastien SAPET

GENÈVE

En résumé

************* DOMAINE TECHNIQUE *************
------------------ Langages de programmation ----------
• .Net (C#, ASP .Net, VB, VBA), Web Services (WCF)
• CRM Dynamics 4 / 2013 / 2015 / 2016
• Web (JavaScript, JQuery, XML/XLS, CSS, HTML, DHTML, Ajax)
• Linq, EntityFramework, Fetch XML, Query Expression
• Silverlight, Blend
• SharePoint 2010
• SSIS, SSRS
• T-SQL,Oracle, MySQL
• SQL Server 2005/2008/2008R2

------------------ Framework ------------------------------
.NET 1.1/2.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/4.6, JQuery, jqGrid, AjaxToolkit, ItextSharp, Log4Net

------------------ Matériel et OS --------------------------
Windows Server 2003/2008 (VMWare Server)

------------------ Serveurs d’application --------------
IIS 6.0/7.0/7.5

------------------ Outils et Méthodes d’analyse -----
• UML
• Visual Studio 2003 / 2005 / 2008 / 2010 / 2013 / 2015
• SVN, Visual SourceSafe, Team Foundation Server
• MS Test, MS Build, Quality center
• SQL Server Management Studio 2005/2008, Toad
• GLPI, Redmine
• Visual Paradigm, Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Codeblocks

************* DOMAINE FONCTIONNELS ********
• Expérience du développement Microsoft (Winform, Webform)
• Maitrise des applications Internet / Intranet
• Contrôle de la qualité des développements, intégration continue
• Support technique / encadrement de juniors
• Assistance aux utilisateurs, support MOA / MOE

Mes compétences :
ASP.NET
C#
Microsoft .NET
Microsoft Silverlight
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft SQL Server

Entreprises

  • Cross Systems - Consultant .NET - Dynamics CRM

    2016 - maintenant Applications pour des clients dans le domaine Agroalimentaire et Parfumerie

    • Paramétrage de CRM (Entités, Vues, Dashboard, Utilisateurs)
    • Développement sur CRM Dynamics 2016 et mise en place des processus métiers
    • Créer des workflows, plugins, règles métiers sur Dynamics et développement JavaScript
    • Migration Dynamics CRM 2015 à 2016
    • Écrire des programmes .Net (Batch), T-SQL
    • Développement de rapport SSRS
    • Déploient et installation en production, support technique utilisateur.

    Avant-vente CRM Dynamics : Etude du besoin client / Réponse technique de la solution

    Environnement : CRM Dynamics 2015/2016, Framework 4.5.2, C#, SQL Server 2012, Visual Studio 2012 / 2015, SSRS, Batch, jQuery, jQWidgets.

  • Atos - Ingénieur IT .Net

    Bezons 2012 - 2016 MONTPELLEIR BUSINESS SCHOOL - [06/14 à 01/16]

    Évolutions et maintenance des applications
    • Conception fonctionnelle / technique et Réalisation technique
    • Développer des applications (Web / Batch) en C#/ASP.NET et génération de rapports SSRS
    • Créer des workflows et des plugins et développement JavaScript
    • Support technique (personnel et étudiants)

    Environnement : ASP.Net 4.0 / 4.6, C#, SQL Server 2008, Batch, CRM Dynamics 4 / 2013 , UML, LDAP, Tortoise, GLPI

    --------------------------------------------------------

    INTELLICORE - [01/14 à 06/14]

    • Développement d’un player Silverlight offline supportant le cryptage d’une vidéo

    Environnement : Siverlight, Blend, Azure, Crytpage AES

    --------------------------------------------------------

    LA POSTE - [10/12 à 12/13]

    • Ecrire les évolutions Web et Batch d’extractions vers les autres référentiels.

    Environnement : C#, Visual Studio 2003, SQL Server 2005, Windows Server 2003

  • CGI - Ingénieur IT .Net

    Casablanca 2010 - 2012 Ingénieur IT .Net pour des clients grands comptes tel que Royal Canin, Horiba medical...

    Piloter une équipe de développement (6 personnes)
    • Répondre aux besoins client (avant-vente)
    • Rédiger les spécifications techniques
    • Analyser et chiffrer les demandes
    • Aide à l’analyse et à la conception générale

    Développement d’applications
    • Mettre en place la sécurité des utilisateurs,
    • Mettre en place l’architecture technique des projets (Couche UI/Métier/Données),
    • Mettre en place le modèle de données (gestion de l’internationalisation),
    • Développer des interfaces web (environnement asynchrone),
    • Ecrire des programmes .Net, T-SQL (utilisation de l’optimiseur SQL server), SSIS

    Assister la MOE/MOA,
    Livrer les applicatifs et les installer sur les plateformes clientes,
    Veille technologique (Sharepoint 2010, Linq, VMWare)


    Environnement : ASP.Net 2.0/3.5/4.0, C#, WCF, Linq, Entity Framework 4.0, Windows Server 2003/2008 (VMWare Server), SQL Server 2005 - 2008, SSIS, SSRS, Ajax, JQuery, Silverlight, Visual Studio 2005/2008/20120, Adobe Photoshop, Tortoise

  • Amesys - Développeur .Net

    Aix-en-Provence 2009 - 2010 Développeur .Net pour LexisNexis, Nîmes (réalisation du projet en régie)

    Rapatriement d’informations économiques pour mise en place de statistiques
    • Étude des fonctionnalités proposées par le Web Service de Lexis Nexis mis à disposition des développeurs
    • Développer une interface web permettant de dialoguer avec ce web service
    • Sauvegarder des informations sur la base de données, requête et affichage sur l’interface


    Environnement : ASP .Net, C#, SQL Server 2005, Linq

  • Thales Communications - Développeur .NET

    Colombes 2009 - 2009 Développeur .Net pour Spir Communication, Aix en Provence (réalisation du projet en régie) [Stage 6 mois]

    • Mettre en place de tests unitaires sur une partie du système d’information de Spir
    • Rechercher les meilleures pratiques pour mettre en place un système d’intégration continue sur le pole hors-média
    • Mettre en place l’automatisation des builds, avec lancement des tests unitaires et déploiement du projet


    Environnement : C#, Toad, Oracle, MS Test, MS Build, Team Foundation Server, XML

  • Gincko Lab (Aix en Provence 13, France) - Développeur Web

    2008 - 2008 Projet : Site de recherche d’emploi - [Stage 3 mois]
    • Réaliser un module du site web elogick.com (analyse, conception, développement, tests et présentation)
    • Gérer une équipe de développement, affectation de tâches au service graphique

    Environnement : Architecture SOA, symphony, PHP, JavaScript, XML

  • RDI - Développeur .NET

    2007 - 2007 Gestion du SAV d’une enseigne de vente de téléphone mobile - [Stage 3 mois + CDD 1 mois]
    • Développer un module d'un progiciel de gestion intégré full web (ASP .Net, VB .Net) : gestion des stocks
    • Modéliser et développer la base de données sous SQL Server 2005

    Environnement : ASP .Net, VB .Net, SQL Server 2005

  • University of Central Lancashire (Preston, Royaume-Uni) - Développeur Web

    2006 - 2006 Projet : Gestion du suivi de notes des étudiants - [Stage 3 mois]
    • Analyser les besoins des enseignants
    • Concevoir l’analyse fonctionnelle
    • Modéliser la base de données (Merise)
    • Développer le site web (PHP, MySQL)

    Environnement PHP, MySQL, Merise

Formations

Réseau