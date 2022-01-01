Sebastien SAPET

************* DOMAINE TECHNIQUE *************

------------------ Langages de programmation ----------

• .Net (C#, ASP .Net, VB, VBA), Web Services (WCF)

• CRM Dynamics 4 / 2013 / 2015 / 2016

• Web (JavaScript, JQuery, XML/XLS, CSS, HTML, DHTML, Ajax)

• Linq, EntityFramework, Fetch XML, Query Expression

• Silverlight, Blend

• SharePoint 2010

• SSIS, SSRS

• T-SQL,Oracle, MySQL

• SQL Server 2005/2008/2008R2



------------------ Framework ------------------------------

.NET 1.1/2.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/4.6, JQuery, jqGrid, AjaxToolkit, ItextSharp, Log4Net



------------------ Matériel et OS --------------------------

Windows Server 2003/2008 (VMWare Server)



------------------ Serveurs d’application --------------

IIS 6.0/7.0/7.5



------------------ Outils et Méthodes d’analyse -----

• UML

• Visual Studio 2003 / 2005 / 2008 / 2010 / 2013 / 2015

• SVN, Visual SourceSafe, Team Foundation Server

• MS Test, MS Build, Quality center

• SQL Server Management Studio 2005/2008, Toad

• GLPI, Redmine

• Visual Paradigm, Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Codeblocks



************* DOMAINE FONCTIONNELS ********

• Expérience du développement Microsoft (Winform, Webform)

• Maitrise des applications Internet / Intranet

• Contrôle de la qualité des développements, intégration continue

• Support technique / encadrement de juniors

• Assistance aux utilisateurs, support MOA / MOE



