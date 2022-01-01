Sebastien SAPET

************* DOMAINE TECHNIQUE *************
------------------ Langages de programmation ----------
• .Net (C#, ASP .Net, VB, VBA), Web Services (WCF)
• CRM Dynamics 4 / 2013 / 2015 / 2016
• Web (JavaScript, JQuery, XML/XLS, CSS, HTML, DHTML, Ajax)
• Linq, EntityFramework, Fetch XML, Query Expression
• Silverlight, Blend
• SharePoint 2010
• SSIS, SSRS
• T-SQL,Oracle, MySQL
• SQL Server 2005/2008/2008R2
------------------ Framework ------------------------------
.NET 1.1/2.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/4.6, JQuery, jqGrid, AjaxToolkit, ItextSharp, Log4Net
------------------ Matériel et OS --------------------------
Windows Server 2003/2008 (VMWare Server)
------------------ Serveurs d’application --------------
IIS 6.0/7.0/7.5
------------------ Outils et Méthodes d’analyse -----
• UML
• Visual Studio 2003 / 2005 / 2008 / 2010 / 2013 / 2015
• SVN, Visual SourceSafe, Team Foundation Server
• MS Test, MS Build, Quality center
• SQL Server Management Studio 2005/2008, Toad
• GLPI, Redmine
• Visual Paradigm, Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Codeblocks
************* DOMAINE FONCTIONNELS ********
• Expérience du développement Microsoft (Winform, Webform)
• Maitrise des applications Internet / Intranet
• Contrôle de la qualité des développements, intégration continue
• Support technique / encadrement de juniors
• Assistance aux utilisateurs, support MOA / MOE
Mes compétences :
