Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien SEBASTIEN (SEBASTIEN NDIAPALY NGOM)
Ajouter
Sebastien SEBASTIEN (SEBASTIEN NDIAPALY NGOM)
comptable
TOC SERVICES SENEGAL MY BUSINESS
comptable
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
JEUNE DYNAMIQUE, MOTIVE, AMBITIEUX;
Entreprises
TOC SERVICES SENEGAL MY BUSINESS
- Comptable
Administratif | DAKAR
2021 - 2021
REALISATION DE TOUTES LES TACHES COMPTABLES
Formations
TOC SERVICES SENEGAL MY BUSINESS
DAKAR
2021 - 2021
SEMINARISTE
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel