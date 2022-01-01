Retail
Sébastien TARGE
Sébastien TARGE
PARAY-DOUAVILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Catia v5
Armada
Abaqus Viewer
Ansa
3dcom
PCA Peugeot Citroen
- Technicien Simulation Numerique
2013 - maintenant
PCA Peugeot-Citroen
- Responsable Conception Composant Face Echappement
2012 - maintenant
PCA Peugeot-Citroen
- Projeteur Motoriste
1999 - 2013
Lycée Jules Ferry
Versailles
1996 - 1998
Mécanique
Cédric GESLIN
Damien DELATTRE
Fabien PINON
Jennifer TARGÉ
Olivier EMMENECKER
Stéphane TARGÉ
Thomas FISCHER
Yamina MALLIM
