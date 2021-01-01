Sedera RAVELOSON

Mes compétences :
Lubricants
B2B Sales
Strategic planning
Risk management
Project management
Sales management
Petrol
Asset management
Entreprises
Total
- Customer Sales Representative
COURBEVOIE2011 - maintenant-To effectively manage various aspects of the business including meeting the volumetric targets as set down by the company while maintaining good relationships with the key customers (both B2B &B2C) to ensure targets are met by selling the products through the retailer & distribution channel.
-To develop strong customer base including channel management necessary to meet all sales forecasts and budgets. Successfully aligned the number of distributors in the territory by strategic consolidation of markets that resulted in higher ROI for distributors in the region.
-To work as point of contact for customers and ensure smooth business transactions at all levels.
-Keep a close follow up with all the team members regarding prospecting for new business, preparing/presenting proposals and maintaining existing relationships.
-Ensuring effective management of credit-cash ratio.
-Keeps a close coordination with marketing in order to enhance brand image of products.
Select Asset Management
- Financial Adviser
2010 - 2011>Providing specialist advice to clients on managing their money in the most profitable and secure way.
>Conducting in-depth reviews of clients’ financial circumstances, current provision and future aims; analysing information and preparing plans best suited to individual clients' requirements.
>Providing investment advice across a variety of financial products and services or choose to specialise in a few selected products and services.
>Meeting clients to understand their needs and demands, preparing financial plans with a mix of short and long term investments, and implementing the approved plan, providing periodic updates on the performance of the investment portfolio.
>Designing financial strategies providing clients with information on new and existing products and services, assisting clients to make informed decisions.
TOKIWA INVESTMENTS
- Trader
2010 - 2010
Total
- Shop Food Service Executive
COURBEVOIE2007 - 2008 -Negotiate efficiently with suppliers on fees, support and other terms
-Plan, Conceptualize, and implement promotional programs and activities
-Analyze trends in the various product categories, shop planograms
-Analyze and review shop sales performance and profitability
-Recruit for internship or for promotional activities
Formations
Chartered Insurance Institute (London)
London2010 - 2011Certification in Investment and Risk CF2
Risk management
Naganuma- The Tokyo School Of The Japanese Language (Tokyo)
Tokyo2008 - 2009Joukyuu Certificate
Japanese Language
Institut National Des Sciences Comptables Et De L'Administration D'Entreprises INSCAE (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo2003 - 2007Diplôme Supérieur en Sciences de l'Administration d'Entreprises