Seif Eddine ZAIGOUCHE

BOUMERDÈS

En résumé

Ingénieur en géophysique et la recherche des hydrocarbures.j'aime bien mon travail.

I’m patient self-sufficient, very dynamic and submissive in the work, very sociable and I'm willing to gain new experiences in all fields of knowledge.
In particular I have:

-Sense of responsibility gained from previous experience at the field.

-Ability to communicate effectively to wide range of people developed by giving presentations to students as part of the SPE young professionals committee.

-Developed excellent report writing and good oral presentation skills developed through previous experience as assistant.

-Developed strong analytical and diagnostic skills during my study at university.

-A logical and Systematic approach combined with speed and accuracy when solving engineering problems.

-Worked on several group projects at university, through which I have developed excellent team working skills and the ability to solve conflicts within a team.

-Able to work on my own initiative, I did more than what was required or expected from my supervisor, to improve the quality of the work and avoid problem.

Mes compétences :
Voyage
Drilling Fluid
Underbalanced Drilling
OILFIELD EXPERIENCE
close coordination
chemical analysis
Salt Domes
MudPitSoftware Training
Logistics
Horizontal Wells
Daily Mud Reports

Entreprises

  • AVA NewPark - Drilling fluids engineer

    2013 - maintenant drilling fluids & services, drilling fluids engineer ( Since March 2013 up to date ) both in Algeria & Tunisia. Responsibilities Supervising Drilling Fluids used in operations of drilling oil and gas wells, responsible for all aspects of chemical analysis, chemical additions, preparing daily mud reports, analyze and treatment with adequate products for the successful execution of the drilling fluids programme. Maintain close coordination with the Drilling fluids Supervisor and clients in the day operations. To plan and ensure availability of special additives/chemicals required. Monitoring the consumption of chemicals and logistics. Supervise solid control equipment. Team work, health, safety, quality, and environmental focus.

  • Geolog international - Field engineer

    2013 - 2014 The Surface Logging Company, also called Geolog International Company, since most of the information it gathers are extracted from the drilling mud, monitors very closely the drilling operation, with its personnel operating directly on the rig and supported by a dedicated laboratory (logging cabin).

    Our main duties (24 hours a day and during the entire operation) are:
    1. The geological surveillance.
    2. The hydrocarbons gas detection and analysis.
    3. The monitoring of all drilling parameters.
    4. The engineering calculations to prevent critical situations.
    5. The production of specific, daily and final reports concerning the above subjects.

  • BGP Crew 8618 - Assistant and training in QC departement

    2010 - 2010 seismic acquisition

  • Geolog international - Trainee

    2009 - 2009

  • GTFT - GEOPHYSICIST

    2009 - 2009 1-Supplying drilling materials and ensuring that the drilling equipment is in work order and supervising drilling staff.

    2- Ensure sensor and data acquisition equipment is maintained to standard & control the recording data by reducing the noises.

    3-Implement safety and environmental responsibilities as identified in Drilling & Completions HSE Improvement Plan.

Formations

  • INH (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2006 - 2011 Geophysicist engineer

