Seif Eddine ZAIGOUCHE

Ingénieur en géophysique et la recherche des hydrocarbures.j'aime bien mon travail.
I’m patient self-sufficient, very dynamic and submissive in the work, very sociable and I'm willing to gain new experiences in all fields of knowledge.
In particular I have:
-Sense of responsibility gained from previous experience at the field.
-Ability to communicate effectively to wide range of people developed by giving presentations to students as part of the SPE young professionals committee.
-Developed excellent report writing and good oral presentation skills developed through previous experience as assistant.
-Developed strong analytical and diagnostic skills during my study at university.
-A logical and Systematic approach combined with speed and accuracy when solving engineering problems.
-Worked on several group projects at university, through which I have developed excellent team working skills and the ability to solve conflicts within a team.
-Able to work on my own initiative, I did more than what was required or expected from my supervisor, to improve the quality of the work and avoid problem.
Mes compétences :
Voyage
Drilling Fluid
Underbalanced Drilling
OILFIELD EXPERIENCE
close coordination
chemical analysis
Salt Domes
MudPitSoftware Training
Logistics
Horizontal Wells
Daily Mud Reports