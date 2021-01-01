Seif Eddine ZAIGOUCHE

Ingénieur en géophysique et la recherche des hydrocarbures.j'aime bien mon travail.



I’m patient self-sufficient, very dynamic and submissive in the work, very sociable and I'm willing to gain new experiences in all fields of knowledge.

In particular I have:



-Sense of responsibility gained from previous experience at the field.



-Ability to communicate effectively to wide range of people developed by giving presentations to students as part of the SPE young professionals committee.



-Developed excellent report writing and good oral presentation skills developed through previous experience as assistant.



-Developed strong analytical and diagnostic skills during my study at university.



-A logical and Systematic approach combined with speed and accuracy when solving engineering problems.



-Worked on several group projects at university, through which I have developed excellent team working skills and the ability to solve conflicts within a team.



-Able to work on my own initiative, I did more than what was required or expected from my supervisor, to improve the quality of the work and avoid problem.



Mes compétences :

Voyage

Drilling Fluid

Underbalanced Drilling

OILFIELD EXPERIENCE

close coordination

chemical analysis

Salt Domes

MudPitSoftware Training

Logistics

Horizontal Wells

Daily Mud Reports