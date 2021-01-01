Menu

Tawfiq HESSAM

Seoul

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle qualité

Entreprises

  • DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION - QA/QC Mechanical

    Seoul 2016 - maintenant QA/QC welding, piping, materials receiving , steel structure

  • Entreprise national de canalisation - Controleur cnd

    2013 - maintenant

  • Qualicontrole - Inspecteur soudage RT2 Vinçotte ( en chomage)

    2011 - maintenant interprétation des films radiographiques + controle visuel et ressuage

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :