Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tawfiq HESSAM
Ajouter
Tawfiq HESSAM
Seoul
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Contrôle qualité
Entreprises
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
- QA/QC Mechanical
Seoul
2016 - maintenant
QA/QC welding, piping, materials receiving , steel structure
Entreprise national de canalisation
- Controleur cnd
2013 - maintenant
Qualicontrole
- Inspecteur soudage RT2 Vinçotte ( en chomage)
2011 - maintenant
interprétation des films radiographiques + controle visuel et ressuage
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdellah BOUIKOURDASSEN
Boukhari SIALI
Chemam ISMAIL
Etudes INGENIERIE
Fethi METIDJI
Hygienealimentaire HACCPISOVINGTDEUXMILLE (HACCPISO)
Nadir SAADIA
Nesrine RIAHI
Noureddine KERROUCHI
Tarek SLIM
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z