Sènan Mickaël D'ALMEIDA, PHD

I am a highly motivated Scientist in onco-immunology.
My project aims at investigating myeloid versus lymphoid immune compartment after immunotherapy treatment (notably PD-1/PD-L1 axis) in clinical and pre-clinical studies.
Specialities :
- Immunotherapy
- Biotechnology
- Oncology
- Animal experimentation and pharmacology
Additional capacitities:
Management: GANTT, PERT
Competititve Intelligence: Research of strategic informations, analysis of crisis situation, medias analysis
Marketing: Business plan, market studies, SWOT, key success, strategic orientation
Informatics: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project, lab tools.
Mes compétences :
Imagerie
Cancérologie
Immunologie