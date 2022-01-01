Sènan Mickaël D'ALMEIDA, PHD

Briefly, I am a highly motivated Scientist in onco-immunology. Feel free to contact me if you are interested in my profile (Mail adress: senan.dalmeida@gmail.com)



My project aims at investigating myeloid versus lymphoid immune compartment after immunotherapy treatment (notably PD-1/PD-L1 axis) in clinical and pre-clinical studies.





Specialities :

- Immunotherapy

- Biotechnology

- Oncology

- Animal experimentation and pharmacology



Additional capacitities:

Management: GANTT, PERT

Competititve Intelligence: Research of strategic informations, analysis of crisis situation, medias analysis

Marketing: Business plan, market studies, SWOT, key success, strategic orientation

Informatics: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project, lab tools.



Mes compétences :

Imagerie

Cancérologie

Immunologie