Sènan Mickaël D'ALMEIDA, PHD

BOSTON

En résumé

Briefly, I am a highly motivated Scientist in onco-immunology. Feel free to contact me if you are interested in my profile (Mail adress: senan.dalmeida@gmail.com)

My project aims at investigating myeloid versus lymphoid immune compartment after immunotherapy treatment (notably PD-1/PD-L1 axis) in clinical and pre-clinical studies.


Specialities :
- Immunotherapy
- Biotechnology
- Oncology
- Animal experimentation and pharmacology

Additional capacitities:
Management: GANTT, PERT
Competititve Intelligence: Research of strategic informations, analysis of crisis situation, medias analysis
Marketing: Business plan, market studies, SWOT, key success, strategic orientation
Informatics: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project, lab tools.

Mes compétences :
Imagerie
Cancérologie
Immunologie

Entreprises

  • Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research - Research Scientist / Post-doctoral Researcher chez Ludwig Cancer Research

    2016 - maintenant Systems immunopharmacology. Developing tools to assess the mechanism of action of combinatorial therapies and immune checkpoint blockades in cancer.

  • Harvard Medical School - Mass. General Hospital - Visiting Research Fellow

    2016 - 2016 Investigating Predictive Biomarkers to improve Cancer Immunotherapy.

  • Université d'Angers - Consultant

    Angers 2012 - 2013 The mission will be about consultancy for a project in nanomedicine, named Nanofar. Under the direction of Dr Franck Boury.

  • Inserm - PhD student in Onco-Immunology

    PARIS 13 2012 - 2015 Working for the "Centre de Recherche en Cancérologie Nantes-Angers" (CRCNA), UMR Inserm U892 (team 7), my projects are about the biology of dendritic cells, the tumor-associated-macrophages and their implication in immunotherapy.

    Project 1: Immunosuppressive phenotype of tumor-associated macrophages in ovarian cancer and mesothelioma
    1) Predictive biomarkers validation for specific immunotherapy treatment response
    2) Cell-based assays involving primary cells and several cell lines (flow cytometry, ELISA, proliferation, cell death, intracellular signalling, phagocytosis, confocal microscopy, immunocytochemistry, western blot, qPCR)
    3) Anti-tumoral vaccine design (water-in-oil preparation)
    4) In vivo studies on ovarian tumoral microenvironment (1D8 mice model)


    Project 2: Immunosuppressive functions of tumor-associated macrophages in mesothelioma
    1) Evaluation of tumor cell death after chemotherapeutic treatment (alimta +/- cisplatin)
    2) Cell-based assays involving primary cells and several cell lines (flow cytometry, ELISA, proliferation, confocal microscopy, immunocytochemistry, western blot, qPCR)

    Project 3: Defective functions of myeloid cells in cystic fribrosis
    1) Interaction fungi / macrophages
    2) Effect of fungal infection on macrohage differentiation

  • Institut Gustave Roussy - Research engineer in immunotherapy (intern) - U1015 (Pr Zitvogel)

    Villejuif 2012 - 2012 Study of anti-tumoral effect and side effects of Immunotherapy versus chemotherapy in animal models

    Characterization of the inflammatory effects of Ipilimumab, a monoclonal antibody (Yervoy, BMS) compared to anthracyclins (Cyclophosphamide and Doxorubicin): Tumor bed versus gut immunity

  • UMC St Radboud (Nijmegen Center for Molecular Life Sciences), Nijmegen, Pays-Bas - Intern in Immunology/ Oncology Research

    2011 - 2012 Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes (CTLs) cell dynamics: study of the immunological synapse with cancer cells and the activation pathway.
    (Collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA)

    - Cell culture
    - Dynamic Imaging of CTL in cancer cells microenvironment
    - Confocal Microscopy - Immunostaining
    - Flow cytometry

  • PrimaDiag - Consultant

    Romainville 2011 - 2011 ISO standards, IVD reglementation, Business plan

  • Institut Sup'biotech Paris - Student in Master's degree - option R&D in health (semester abroad)

    2011 - 2012 Engineer in Biotechnology (Paris, France) and Master in Medical Biology at Radboud University (Nijmegen, The Netherlands)

  • Pherecydes Pharma - Ingineer intern

    2010 - 2011 Production of bacteriophage biobank and Quality Control under the direction of Dr Pouillot F.

  • Institut de cancérologie Gustave Roussy - Unité 1009: Hématopoïèse et cellules souches - Intern (Dr Vainchenker's lab)

    2010 - 2010 Studied molecular mechanisms involved in the Essential Thrombocytemia.

  • Ionis tutoring - Teacher in Biology, Biochemistry, Methodology and English

    2009 - 2012 Biology at High School and "classes préparatoires" (SVT)
    Biochemistry at High School level (STL)
    English at High School level (Enseignement général de l'Anglais)

Formations

  • Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen (Nijmegen)

    Nijmegen 2011 - 2012 Master in Medical Biology

    Track: Clinical biology

    Completed by an internship of 3 months in lab (immunology and cell dynamics)

  • Institut Sup'Biotech De Paris ISBP (Villejuif)

    Villejuif 2009 - 2012 Biotechnologies

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2008 - 2009 Cellular biology and physiology (licence 2è année / Bachelor)

