Séraphin BRICE

LUNERAY

En résumé

My name is Brice Seraphin, I'm UI - UX Designer & Web Creative. I offer charged and free of charge premium graphic resources.

Basically, I am a geek in love with its independence. This is why I'm working as a freelance Designer Web, Print & UI.
I've got quite a good experience in project management, and I always give my best to you.

I'm offenly described as a workaholic. When I'm not working on a project, you'll find me trying to improve my knowledge and abilities, searching for the latest trends in graphic design, experimenting with new techniques and studying the ergonomy and structure of the best websites.

In the future, I would like to travel around the world (I love Amsterdam City :))

Sb.


- > WebSite: https://seraphinbrice.fr

-> Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/seraphinbrice

-> https://graphiste.com/YouAreCreative

hello@seraphinbrice.fr

Skype: seraphinbrice

Mes compétences :
Print
Web
Motion
Design
Photoshop
Charte graphique
Logotype et ses déclinaisons
Graphisme
UX/UI
App
Direction artistique
Autodidacte
Chef de projet
Ergonomie
Social Media
Freelance

Entreprises

  • SBL - Designer

    2010 - maintenant - Adobe PhotoShop
    - Adobe Illustrator
    - Adobe FireWorks
    - Adobe InDeisgn

    Responsive Design - Formes Vectorielles - Pixel Perfect

Formations

  • Lycée Guy De Maupassant

    Fecamp 2009 - 2010 BTS MUC

    - Organisation et gestion des activités commerciales.
    - Réflexion stratégique et définition des objectifs commerciaux.
    - Choix des politiques de vente.
    - Action commerciale.
    - Assister et former les utilisateurs des outils de vente.
    - Conquérir et fidéliser un portefeuille clients.

  • Lycée De La Cote D'Albatre

    Saint Valéry En Caux 2007 - 2009 Baccalauréat STG

    Spécialité Ressources Humaines et Communication (RHC).
    Spécialité Mercatique (Marketing).
    Spécialité Gestion et Finance (GF).
    Spécialité Systèmes d'information de gestion (SIG).

Réseau

