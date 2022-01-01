Menu

Serena CANVOT

  • Centre pénitentiaire
  • Responsable budgétaire

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Centre pénitentiaire - Responsable budgétaire

    Administratif | 2017 - maintenant

  • Centre pénitentiaire - Adjointe au Responsable des services gestion déléguée et Economat

    2015 - 2016

  • McDonald's Corporation - Hotesse

    guyancourt 2013 - 2015

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :