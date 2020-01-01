Serge CANAPLE

-
SENSIENT COSMETIC TECHNOLOGIES
- DIRECTEUR ACHATS & SUPPLY CHAIN EMEA
Autre | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310)
2017 - maintenant
Missions
• Définition & mise en œuvre de la Stratégie Logistique & Achats, incluant la partie RSE & sécurisation du business (BCP)
• Planification multi-sites, gestion des flux internationaux, mise en place d’un process S&OP, optimisation des prestations logistiques & distribution.
• Développement des systèmes logistiques/achats, mise en place des reporting & KPI's
• Management de 53 personnes sur 2 sites (France & UK) & reportings indirects sur d’autres continents. Réalisations
• Taux de service en hausse de 14,5% (83% à 97,5%) avec réduction des stocks de 25%, & réduction des lead time par 3.
• Mise en place d’une solution analytique (Power BI), d’un MRP, d’un outil de forecasting (LOGILITY), d’une certification d’OEA (Opérateur Économique
Agrée) & obtention de la certification ISO14001.
Groupe Numericable-SFR
- Directeur Supply Chain
Autre | Paris (75000)
2013 - 2017
DIRECTEUR SUPPLY CHAIN GROUPE B2B (2015-2017)
Périmètre : SFR Business Team, TELINDUS, COMPLETEL, LTI – CA €2,1 Milliards – 6700 personnes (après intégration de SFR dans NUMERICABLE Group). Missions
• Mise en œuvre de la Stratégie Supply Chain, et d’un process S&OP.
• Optimisation des prestations logistiques (stockage & distribution) & des systèmes logistiques/achats. 2 plateformes logistiques, 4 intégrateurs, 48
sites de stockage & 30 distributeurs.
• Reporting & KPI’s.... Management de 12 personnes. Réalisations
• Taux de service > 99%. Déploiement Reverse Logistics (gains >12m€). Appel d’offre prestataire logistique & rationalisation du nombre de prestataires.
DIRECTEUR ACHATS & LOGISTIQUE GROUPE (2013-2015)
Périmètre : NUMERICABLE Group (NUMERICABLE & COMPLETEL) est sur trois segments grand-public (B2C), entreprises (B2B) et le segment de gros («Wholesale») – CA €1,3 Milliards – 2045 personnes.
Missions
• Management des activités Logistiques & Achats (achats de production & achats indirects : travels, solutions d’impression, véhicules...) incluant la
définition & la mise en œuvre de la Stratégie Logistique & Achats, la mise en place d’un process S&OP, l'optimisation des prestations logistiques
(stockage & distribution), des systèmes logistiques/achats, du reporting & KPI’s....
• Gestion des stocks boutiques (280 boutiques), des réassorts, des invendus & des retours potentiels. - Management de 10 personnes. Réalisations
• Mise en place d’un process Reverse Logistics (gains > à 5m€).
• Refonte de la politique voyage Groupe (mise en place d’EGENCIA).
• Optimisation des flux de transports fréquence/coûts entre sous-traitants & le réseau boutiques (adaptation fréquence/coûts/taux de disponibilité).
SPP PUMPS France - Filiale de SPP PUMPS Ltd
- Managing Director
Direction générale | Cergy-Pontoise
2009 - 2013
Missions
• Pilotage de la filiale française du groupe (financier, commercial, production, achats, ressources humaines, informatique, légal, juridique). Réalisations
• Développement commercial (nouvelle gamme de produits). Organisation du salon Pollutec.
• Stratégie Make or Buy, réorganisation & réduction des coûts > à 30%, mise en place de l’ERP CEGID.
Tarkett
- SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER
Puteaux
2007 - 2009
Turnover of € 1,9 billion, 7281 employees, 50 countries, 26 plants including 16 in Europe & 1 in France.
Reporting to the site manager & also to the VP Logistics Group
Industrial Group, worldwide leader in providing innovative flooring & sports surface solutions
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER - January 2009 to October 2009
Same missions as below but with the Supply of raw materials.
LOGISTICS MANAGER from Nov.2007 to January 2009.
Missions :
- Managing all logistic activities for the site (planification, customer service, storage, transportation, and logistics projects.
- Managing the Central Warehouse Western Europe (35000 sqm)
- Managing the worldwide planification for one product line produced on 3 production sites (Sedan, Clervaux, Marley).
- Implementation of Logistics KPI's, Service Level Agreements, Customer Service Agreements
- Managing 80 people (forecasting, planification, projects, transportation, customer service, warehousing),
SOCOMEC
- Logistics Manager
Benfeld
2004 - 2007
- Definition of the Supply Chain strategy (from forecasts to customers deliveries)
- Creation of the new Distribution Center (6100 m2, 25000 ref), flows management, investments…
- Implementation of Customer Agreement with the subsidiaries (Italy, UK, China…) and also with Key Accounts
- Setting up of the Availability Contract Project, and automatic stock replenishments between the DC & warehouses
- Definition & implementation of the transport policy & also stock management in all subsidiaries & warehouses.
- Management of subcontractors (France, China, India), and also management of the trading activity for finish products
- Project management: Supply Chain Audits, Customs Project, setting of a WMS…
- Management of 100 people (forecasts, supply, transport, projects, customer service, and distribution center)
METRON TECHNOLOGY
- European Logistics & Supply Chain Manager
2000 - 2002
- Develop and implement European-wide logistics and distribution strategies.
- Managed Metron's international freight and logistics suppliers > cost reductions between -24 & -32% with Operations in Europe-Unites States & Asia
- Set-up of a centralised structure for supply & purchasing bringing important savings
- Reviewed and implemented optimal distribution patterns, incl. optimised freight consolidation, warehousing, use of ABC, EOQ,…
- Inventory management (for whole Europe : 23 sites).
- Cooperated with the worldwide IT Team in order to help roll out the most effective logistics infrastructure design for the new worldwide computer software (Navision).
- Provide a monthly European newsletter on logistics/supply chain issues.
- Managed 13 people in Europe.
COATES LORILLEUX - Filiale de TOTAL FINA.
- European Logistics Director
1999 - 2000
- Global flow management at a European level (raw materials, supply, packaging,…)
- Set up of a monthly European logistics meeting to share projects, reporting, and actions to meet customer service,…
- Launched a Supply Chain Management Project covering 10 plants, 15 subsidiaries, and 50 distribution centres.
- Production planning & coordination of flows between plants, distribution centres and customers (140 000 Tons of finish products)
- Managed carriers & subcontractors. Transportation budget: € 20 million important reduction of the number of carriers at local & European level
- Inventory management & definition of reorder policies
- Management of an important Logistics budget
- Developed a European reporting & a logistics newsletter
- Managed 3 people (central) and 376 operational staff (European logistics teams based in the European countries)
BALLANTINE’S s.a. – Filiale d’ALLIED DOMECQ Spirits & Wine Plc
- Supply Chain Manager France
1995 - 1999
- Initiator of a logistics project between our main bottling plant in Scotland & France including the reengineering of logistics & customer service, optimisation of transportations.
- Implementation of the Manugistics software, at an international level, covering: forecasting, stock replenishment, constraint production planning, and transportation.
- Inventory management. > 70% stock reduction with an increase in service level, a sku rationalisation (-40%) & better outsourced logistics services.
- Purchasing & supply of spirits items and advertising / packaging items (budget
- Leader for logistics operations between bottling plants, subcontractors and customers. Designed & established a promotional workflow & tools between trade-marketing, marketing, sales, purchasing, logistics, finances,…
- Managed a logistic subcontractor Hays Logistics
- Optimised customer order cycle & set-up of EDI with retail customers
- Managed 10 people
HEWLETT PACKARD
- European Order Processing Manager
COURTABOEUF
1991 - 1995
I had 3 jobs within the Support Materials Europe/ Distribution Division - Logistics & After sales division:
- European Purchasing & Supply of components for Laser Printer
- European Order Processing Manager
- Purchasing/Supply & Stock Manager France