Serge CANAPLE

  • DIRECTEUR ACHATS & SUPPLY CHAIN EMEA
  • SENSIENT COSMETIC TECHNOLOGIES
  DIRECTEUR ACHATS & SUPPLY CHAIN EMEA

Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône

En résumé

Spécialiste International Supply Chain & Achats
Compétences en gestion de projets au niveau international & mise en place de système d'information (ERP & APS) : SAP, MICROSOFT DYNAMICS, MANUGUSTICS, FUTURMASTER, LOGILITY,...
Management déquipes européennes jusquà 350 personnes sur différents sites/pays.
Bac+5 - DESS Management des Achats & Cycle de Gestion & Management de l'Approvisionnement
Trilingue Français-Anglais-Allemand

Profil en anglais sous :
linkedin.com/in/sergecanaple

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Manager
Gestion de projets
Supply chain management et strategie
Pilotage d'entreprise
PROCESS
GENERAL MANAGER
SUPPLY CHAIN
STRATEGY
ACHATS
LOGISTIQUE
CUSTOMER SERVICE
SERVICE CLIENT
DISTRIBUTION
TRANSPORT
Change management
B2B

Entreprises

  • SENSIENT COSMETIC TECHNOLOGIES - DIRECTEUR ACHATS & SUPPLY CHAIN EMEA

    Autre | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310) 2017 - maintenant Missions
    - www.sensient-cosmetics.com

    • Définition & mise en œuvre de la Stratégie Logistique & Achats, incluant la partie RSE & sécurisation du business (BCP)
    • Planification multi-sites, gestion des flux internationaux, mise en place d’un process S&OP, optimisation des prestations logistiques & distribution.
    • Développement des systèmes logistiques/achats, mise en place des reporting & KPI's
    • Management de 53 personnes sur 2 sites (France & UK) & reportings indirects sur d’autres continents. Réalisations
    • Taux de service en hausse de 14,5% (83% à 97,5%) avec réduction des stocks de 25%, & réduction des lead time par 3.
    • Mise en place d’une solution analytique (Power BI), d’un MRP, d’un outil de forecasting (LOGILITY), d’une certification d’OEA (Opérateur Économique
    Agrée) & obtention de la certification ISO14001.

  • Groupe Numericable-SFR - Directeur Supply Chain

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2013 - 2017 DIRECTEUR SUPPLY CHAIN GROUPE B2B (2015-2017)
    Périmètre : SFR Business Team, TELINDUS, COMPLETEL, LTI – CA €2,1 Milliards – 6700 personnes (après intégration de SFR dans NUMERICABLE Group). Missions
    • Mise en œuvre de la Stratégie Supply Chain, et d’un process S&OP.
    • Optimisation des prestations logistiques (stockage & distribution) & des systèmes logistiques/achats. 2 plateformes logistiques, 4 intégrateurs, 48
    sites de stockage & 30 distributeurs.
    • Reporting & KPI’s.... Management de 12 personnes. Réalisations
    • Taux de service > 99%. Déploiement Reverse Logistics (gains >12m€). Appel d’offre prestataire logistique & rationalisation du nombre de prestataires.



    DIRECTEUR ACHATS & LOGISTIQUE GROUPE (2013-2015)
    Périmètre : NUMERICABLE Group (NUMERICABLE & COMPLETEL) est sur trois segments grand-public (B2C), entreprises (B2B) et le segment de gros («Wholesale») – CA €1,3 Milliards – 2045 personnes.
    Missions
    • Management des activités Logistiques & Achats (achats de production & achats indirects : travels, solutions d’impression, véhicules...) incluant la
    définition & la mise en œuvre de la Stratégie Logistique & Achats, la mise en place d’un process S&OP, l'optimisation des prestations logistiques
    (stockage & distribution), des systèmes logistiques/achats, du reporting & KPI’s....
    • Gestion des stocks boutiques (280 boutiques), des réassorts, des invendus & des retours potentiels. - Management de 10 personnes. Réalisations
    • Mise en place d’un process Reverse Logistics (gains > à 5m€).
    • Refonte de la politique voyage Groupe (mise en place d’EGENCIA).
    • Optimisation des flux de transports fréquence/coûts entre sous-traitants & le réseau boutiques (adaptation fréquence/coûts/taux de disponibilité).

  • SPP PUMPS France - Filiale de SPP PUMPS Ltd - Managing Director

    Direction générale | Cergy-Pontoise 2009 - 2013 Missions
    • Pilotage de la filiale française du groupe (financier, commercial, production, achats, ressources humaines, informatique, légal, juridique). Réalisations
    • Développement commercial (nouvelle gamme de produits). Organisation du salon Pollutec.
    • Stratégie Make or Buy, réorganisation & réduction des coûts > à 30%, mise en place de l’ERP CEGID.

  • Tarkett - SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER

    Puteaux 2007 - 2009 Turnover of € 1,9 billion, 7281 employees, 50 countries, 26 plants including 16 in Europe & 1 in France.
    Reporting to the site manager & also to the VP Logistics Group
    Industrial Group, worldwide leader in providing innovative flooring & sports surface solutions

    SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER - January 2009 to October 2009
    Same missions as below but with the Supply of raw materials.

    LOGISTICS MANAGER from Nov.2007 to January 2009.
    Missions :
    - Managing all logistic activities for the site (planification, customer service, storage, transportation, and logistics projects.
    - Managing the Central Warehouse Western Europe (35000 sqm)
    - Managing the worldwide planification for one product line produced on 3 production sites (Sedan, Clervaux, Marley).
    - Implementation of Logistics KPI's, Service Level Agreements, Customer Service Agreements
    - Managing 80 people (forecasting, planification, projects, transportation, customer service, warehousing),

  • SOCOMEC - Logistics Manager

    Benfeld 2004 - 2007 - Definition of the Supply Chain strategy (from forecasts to customers deliveries)
    - Creation of the new Distribution Center (6100 m2, 25000 ref), flows management, investments…
    - Implementation of Customer Agreement with the subsidiaries (Italy, UK, China…) and also with Key Accounts
    - Setting up of the Availability Contract Project, and automatic stock replenishments between the DC & warehouses
    - Definition & implementation of the transport policy & also stock management in all subsidiaries & warehouses.
    - Management of subcontractors (France, China, India), and also management of the trading activity for finish products
    - Project management: Supply Chain Audits, Customs Project, setting of a WMS…
    - Management of 100 people (forecasts, supply, transport, projects, customer service, and distribution center)

  • METRON TECHNOLOGY - European Logistics & Supply Chain Manager

    2000 - 2002 - Develop and implement European-wide logistics and distribution strategies.
    - Managed Metron's international freight and logistics suppliers > cost reductions between -24 & -32% with Operations in Europe-Unites States & Asia 
    - Set-up of a centralised structure for supply & purchasing bringing important savings
    - Reviewed and implemented optimal distribution patterns, incl. optimised freight consolidation, warehousing, use of ABC, EOQ,…
    - Inventory management (for whole Europe : 23 sites).  
    - Cooperated with the worldwide IT Team in order to help roll out the most effective logistics infrastructure design for the new worldwide computer software (Navision).
    - Provide a monthly European newsletter on logistics/supply chain issues.
    - Managed 13 people in Europe.

  • COATES LORILLEUX - Filiale de TOTAL FINA. - European Logistics Director

    1999 - 2000 - Global flow management at a European level (raw materials, supply, packaging,…)
    - Set up of a monthly European logistics meeting to share projects, reporting, and actions to meet customer service,…
    - Launched a Supply Chain Management Project covering 10 plants, 15 subsidiaries, and 50 distribution centres.
    - Production planning & coordination of flows between plants, distribution centres and customers (140 000 Tons of finish products)
    - Managed carriers & subcontractors. Transportation budget: € 20 million  important reduction of the number of carriers at local & European level
    - Inventory management & definition of reorder policies
    - Management of an important Logistics budget
    - Developed a European reporting & a logistics newsletter
    - Managed 3 people (central) and 376 operational staff (European logistics teams based in the European countries)

  • BALLANTINE’S s.a. – Filiale d’ALLIED DOMECQ Spirits & Wine Plc - Supply Chain Manager France

    1995 - 1999 - Initiator of a logistics project between our main bottling plant in Scotland & France including the reengineering of logistics & customer service, optimisation of transportations.
    - Implementation of the Manugistics software, at an international level, covering: forecasting, stock replenishment, constraint production planning, and transportation.
    - Inventory management. > 70% stock reduction with an increase in service level, a sku rationalisation (-40%) & better outsourced logistics services.
    - Purchasing & supply of spirits items and advertising / packaging items (budget
    - Leader for logistics operations between bottling plants, subcontractors and customers. Designed & established a promotional workflow & tools between trade-marketing, marketing, sales, purchasing, logistics, finances,…
    - Managed a logistic subcontractor Hays Logistics
    - Optimised customer order cycle & set-up of EDI with retail customers
    - Managed 10 people

  • HEWLETT PACKARD - European Order Processing Manager

    COURTABOEUF 1991 - 1995 I had 3 jobs within the Support Materials Europe/ Distribution Division - Logistics & After sales division:
    - European Purchasing & Supply of components for Laser Printer
    - European Order Processing Manager
    - Purchasing/Supply & Stock Manager France

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2018 - 2018 Leading Strategies for Outstanding Performance

  • IAE - Formation Continue (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1995 - 1996 BAC+5 - DESS Management des Achats

    DESS MANAGEMENT ACHATS

    Le classement SMBG 2016 des meilleures formations achats est sorti.
    Les Desma est classé en première position devant le MAI et l'Essec.
    Pour en savoir plus : http://www.meilleurs-masters.com/master-achat.html

  • IAE - Formation Continue (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1994 - 1995 BAC+4 - CYGMA - Cycle de Gestion & Management de l'Approvisionnement

    DESS MANAGEMENT ACHATS

  • Université Paris 12 Val De Marne (Creteil)

    Creteil 1986 - 1988 BAC+2 - DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

