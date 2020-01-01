Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Seth SETH NGOLOMBA (NGOLOMBA)
Ajouter
Seth SETH NGOLOMBA (NGOLOMBA)
KINSHASA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TELE50
- IT ET WEBMATER
2012 - maintenant
Formations
ISIPA/KINSHASA (Kinshasa)
Kinshasa
2009 - 2012
Réseau
Cheikh FALL