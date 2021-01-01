Seydi KANE

Mes compétences :
Droit social
Ressources humaines
Formation
Entreprises
Sahelo saharan bank for investment and trading
- HR Assistant
2010 - maintenantMain Tasks
• Recruitment of Candidates of various categories like skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled along with Sr. Manager – HR.
• Maintaining up-to-date employee database through HRIS
• Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
• Elaborating HR Dashboard for Conducting TNA (Training Need Analysis) for the divisions and identifying the training needs of various levels of employees with the co-ordination of Divisional HR.
• Elaborating monthly social security and retirement statement
• Managing fixed term employment contract
• Preparing Performance Appraisal tools for various levels of employees.
• Managing and following-up of the loans granted to the staff
• Updating Personal files
June 2th 2009 to March 1st2010: Training Period at Sahelo Saharan Bank for investment and Trading at Administrative and HR section
Others Training Periods
January 5th 2008 to March 5th2009: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: Safya Senegal
• Elaborating personal Evaluation grid and tools.
• Elaborating Job description and Recruitment procedure and tools.
• Assistantship in recruitment: Elaboration of the notebooks of potential candidate and tools of quotation of the candidates.
• Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
• Elaboration of staff satisfaction survey at SIPLAST
From February 9th to August 31rd 2007: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: AFRIC SECURIM
• Updating Personal files
• Elaborating Recruitment tools & employee assessment tools
• Assisting the HR manager in recruiting, elaborating HR dashboard, preparing advertisement and posting of jobs in Web portals, browsing CVs, arranging interviews, salary fixation and negotiation etc.
From July 2005 to October 11 2006: Training course at human resources department of SENELEC Company, the main provider of electric energy.
• Managing personnell files.
• Elaborating and managing job applying database with MS Excel
• Elaborating Recruitment tools
• Audit of personnel files and employment contracts
• Elaborating training plan and tools of training assessment
Sahelo saharan bank for investment and trading
- HR Assistant
2010 - maintenantMain Tasks
• Recruitment of Candidates of various categories like skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled along with Sr. Manager – HR.
• Maintaining up-to-date employee database through HRIS
• Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
• Elaborating HR Dashboard for Conducting TNA (Training Need Analysis) for the divisions and identifying the training needs of various levels of employees with the co-ordination of Divisional HR.
• Elaborating monthly social security and retirement statement
• Managing fixed term employment contract
• Preparing Performance Appraisal tools for various levels of employees.
• Managing and following-up of the loans granted to the staff
• Updating Personal files
June 2th 2009 to March 1st2010: Training Period at Sahelo Saharan Bank for investment and Trading at Administrative and HR section
Others Training Periods
January 5th 2008 to March 5th2009: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: Safya Senegal
• Elaborating personal Evaluation grid and tools.
• Elaborating Job description and Recruitment procedure and tools.
• Assistantship in recruitment: Elaboration of the notebooks of potential candidate and tools of quotation of the candidates.
• Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
• Elaboration of staff satisfaction survey at SIPLAST
From February 9th to August 31rd 2007: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: AFRIC SECURIM
• Updating Personal files
• Elaborating Recruitment tools & employee assessment tools
• Assisting the HR manager in recruiting, elaborating HR dashboard, preparing advertisement and posting of jobs in Web portals, browsing CVs, arranging interviews, salary fixation and negotiation etc.
From July 2005 to October 11 2006: Training course at human resources department of SENELEC Company, the main provider of electric energy.
• Managing personnell files.
• Elaborating and managing job applying database with MS Excel
• Elaborating Recruitment tools
• Audit of personnel files and employment contracts
• Elaborating training plan and tools of training assessment
Sahelo saharan bank for investment and trading
- HR Assistant
2010 - maintenantMain Tasks
• Recruitment of Candidates of various categories like skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled along with Sr. Manager – HR.
• Maintaining up-to-date employee database through HRIS
• Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
• Elaborating HR Dashboard for Conducting TNA (Training Need Analysis) for the divisions and identifying the training needs of various levels of employees with the co-ordination of Divisional HR.
• Elaborating monthly social security and retirement statement
• Managing fixed term employment contract
• Preparing Performance Appraisal tools for various levels of employees.
• Managing and following-up of the loans granted to the staff
• Updating Personal files
June 2th 2009 to March 1st2010: Training Period at Sahelo Saharan Bank for investment and Trading at Administrative and HR section
Others Training Periods
January 5th 2008 to March 5th2009: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: Safya Senegal
• Elaborating personal Evaluation grid and tools.
• Elaborating Job description and Recruitment procedure and tools.
• Assistantship in recruitment: Elaboration of the notebooks of potential candidate and tools of quotation of the candidates.
• Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
• Elaboration of staff satisfaction survey at SIPLAST
From February 9th to August 31rd 2007: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: AFRIC SECURIM
• Updating Personal files
• Elaborating Recruitment tools & employee assessment tools
• Assisting the HR manager in recruiting, elaborating HR dashboard, preparing advertisement and posting of jobs in Web portals, browsing CVs, arranging interviews, salary fixation and negotiation etc.
From July 2005 to October 11 2006: Training course at human resources department of SENELEC Company, the main provider of electric energy.
• Managing personnell files.
• Elaborating and managing job applying database with MS Excel
• Elaborating Recruitment tools
• Audit of personnel files and employment contracts
• Elaborating training plan and tools of training assessment