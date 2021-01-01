Menu

Seydi KANE

DAKAR

Droit social
Ressources humaines
  • Sahelo saharan bank for investment and trading - HR Assistant

    2010 - maintenant Main Tasks

    • Recruitment of Candidates of various categories like skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled along with Sr. Manager – HR.
    • Maintaining up-to-date employee database through HRIS
    • Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
    • Elaborating HR Dashboard for Conducting TNA (Training Need Analysis) for the divisions and identifying the training needs of various levels of employees with the co-ordination of Divisional HR.
    • Elaborating monthly social security and retirement statement
    • Managing fixed term employment contract
    • Preparing Performance Appraisal tools for various levels of employees.
    • Managing and following-up of the loans granted to the staff
    • Updating Personal files

     June 2th 2009 to March 1st2010: Training Period at Sahelo Saharan Bank for investment and Trading at Administrative and HR section

    Others Training Periods


     January 5th 2008 to March 5th2009: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: Safya Senegal

    • Elaborating personal Evaluation grid and tools.
    • Elaborating Job description and Recruitment procedure and tools.
    • Assistantship in recruitment: Elaboration of the notebooks of potential candidate and tools of quotation of the candidates.
    • Payroll analysis(Evolution of incomes, social security contributions)
    • Elaboration of staff satisfaction survey at SIPLAST

     From February 9th to August 31rd 2007: Training course to the consulting firm in human resources management: AFRIC SECURIM
    • Updating Personal files
    • Elaborating Recruitment tools & employee assessment tools
    • Assisting the HR manager in recruiting, elaborating HR dashboard, preparing advertisement and posting of jobs in Web portals, browsing CVs, arranging interviews, salary fixation and negotiation etc.

     From July 2005 to October 11 2006: Training course at human resources department of SENELEC Company, the main provider of electric energy.

    • Managing personnell files.
    • Elaborating and managing job applying database with MS Excel
    • Elaborating Recruitment tools
    • Audit of personnel files and employment contracts
    • Elaborating training plan and tools of training assessment

