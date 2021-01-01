Retail
Seyedamin HASHEMI
Ajouter
TORINO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne
- Stagiare
2014 - 2014
Formations
Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)
Torino
2015 - maintenant
Master sicendo livello
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier Ecole doctorale EEATS
Grenoble
2013 - 2014
Master 2
Ecole Centrale ECN
Nantes
2012 - 2013
Master 1
Praveen ETHIRAJ
