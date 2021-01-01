Menu

Seykou CISSE

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft .NET Technology
Microsoft SQL Server
JavaScript
Framework
Cascading Style Sheets
Microsoft Visual Studio
Windows Presentation Foundation
Microsoft ASP.NET
jQuery
XML
Windows Communiciation Foundation
XML Schema
SQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Mantis
Windows Server 2008 R2
Testlink
Rational ClearCase
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
JIRA
Apache Subversion
Web API
TortoiseSVN
Telerik
SQL Server Integration Services
Rational ClearQuest
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Internet Explorer
MVC
HTML5
Framework ExtJS 5.1

Entreprises

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Développeur .NET

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant Développeur .NET

    Projet n°1 : InPaCt (Moteur de Recherche de Composants Electroniques, Mécaniques
    et Chimiques)

    Conception et développement d'un portail intranet dédié à tous les métiers dans le domaine de
    l'électronique, mécanique et chimique (de la conception, à la fabrication, au support, ...)
    Il a pour but de simplifier au quotidien de la recherche des composants pour tous les
    utilisateurs, il comporte :

    * Un moteur de recherche simplifié adapté aux habitudes des utilisateurs.
    * Un accès unique et convivial pour accéder aux informations société indispensables provenant de plusieurs bases de données.
    * Une vue synthétique sur l'ensemble des critères des composants pour augmenter l'efficacité de la recherche
    * Une visibilité accrue et simplifiée su les composants prêts à l'emploie : codifiés, en stock,

  • ADP Ingénierie - Développeur .NET

    2014 - maintenant Développeur .NET

    Projet n°1: GLADIS (Gestion Logistique Informatisée et la Facturation des Déchets)

    Conception et réalisation du projet « Gladis » permettant de :
    * Réaliser des traitements plus complets et systématiques sur les données de déchets afin de fournir un accès aux clients aux informations sur leurs factures et leurs données
    * Automatiser les tâches pour la collecte des données et la facturation
    * Aider l'activité déchet ADP à améliorer son suivi de prestation
    * Contribuer à l'amélioration de la relation Clients. ;
    * Éviter les erreurs de saisie

    Réalisations :
    * Analyse, propositions et implémentations des solutions pour améliorer les performances
    de composantes techniques et fonctionnelles.
    * Rédaction de documents de conception ;
    * Nouveau design logique des composantes IHM sous asp.net : C#, Telerik.
    * Développement des nouveaux modules logiciels comme : gestion des contrats, gestion
    des devis, gestion de la facturation, gestion de la précommande, gestion des collectes et traitement des déchets toxiques.
    * Développement « modelé » dès le début à la fin : procédures stockées, objets métiers,
    interface asp.net et adaptation composants visuels Telerik en T-SQL, C#, asp.net
    * Propositions de solutions pour des problèmes récurrentes comme le filtrage des données
    affichés dans le contrôle DataGrid des opérations
    * Corrections des faits techniques
    * Réalisation des tests d'intégration
    * Livraisons
    * Maintenance corrective et évolutive ;
    * Écriture de documents pour la capitalisation des retours d'expérience ;
    * Formations des utilisateurs de l'application

    Projet n°2: OGOGS (Outil de Gestion et d'Optimisation des Guidances Surfaces)

    Conception et réalisation du projet « OGOGS » permettant la gestion des mouvements et des
    ouvertures/fermetures des Points de Vente (PDV).

    Réalisations :

    * Rédaction de documentations ;
    * Participation à la définition de l'architecture ;
    * Développement des modules logiciels comme : l'enregistrement et le traitement d'informations relatives aux points de ventes (PDV), aux plans quinquennaux.
    * Mise en place des fonctionnalités de la bibliothèque ASP.NET Identity pour la gestion des utilisateurs et permissions.
    * Ecriture de tests unitaires
    * Corrections des faits techniques
    * Maintenance corrective et évolutive ;
    * Gestion de sources avec Git : branching, merging ;
    * Revue et Refactoring de code

  • Thales Communications & Security - Développeur .NET

    Colombes 2012 - 2014 Développeur .NET

    Projet n°1 : Danemark, Toronto, Dubaï, Hollande et Gautrain

    L'entité RCS est chargée du développement de systèmes billettiques complets pour les transports publics.
    J'ai été chargée de la définition et de la mise en place des Web Services, des tests automatiques
    de performance et du sous-système nommé Business Configuration Management, ou BCM.
    Ma mission s'est décomposée en plusieurs objectifs :
    * la mise en place des Web Services (WCF)
    * le développement du sous-système BCM ;
    * le développement des tests de conformité et des tests de performance du sous-système BCM,
    * la mise en place de leur automatisation, et leur inclusion dans une chaine d'intégration continue.

    Réalisations :
    * Analyse et rédaction, en anglais, du cahier des charges pour des Interfaces Externes
    * Rédaction des spécifications SRS pour des composants et couches métiers
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques pour des interfaces et modules
    * Développement T-SQL : procédures stockées, fonctions et vues ;
    * Développement des différentes interfaces en HTML5, CSS3 et JavaScript ;
    * Développement IHM en C#, WPF et asp.net ;
    * Développement en XML et XSD des données EOD (Equipment Operational Data)
    * Implémentation des solutions «data export/ file export »
    * Développement web-services, web-méthodes, WCF services du composant BCM
    * Développement des Tests unitaires des services développés,
    * Développement des Tests des exigences du composant BCM grâce à l'utilisation de l'outil SoapUI
    * Développement des Tests de performances et des tests automatiques du BCM
    * Mise en œuvre de l''intégration continue, au travers des outils comme Jenkins et Sonar, afin de consolider les résultats et suivre l'évolution des performances.
    * Mise en œuvre de « l'industrialisation » des opérations classiques : « ajout, édition et mis-a-jour » des données via les Web Services et l'IHM.

    Projet n°2 : SCIPIO (Serious games), le simulateur de combat interarmes de l'Armée
    de Terre Française

    Conception et développement du système « SCIPIO » (Simulation de Combat Interarmes pour la
    Préparation Interactive des Opérations) est un système développé pour l'Armée de Terre,
    participant à l'entraînement des Postes de Commandement de niveau Division et Brigade. Un
    Poste de Commandement Déployé, au contact d'une situation réelle, est remplacé par un Poste
    de Commandement Entrainé, au contact d'une situation simulée.

