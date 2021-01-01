Seykou CISSE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Https://seykoucisse.fr/
Mes compétences :
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft .NET Technology
Microsoft SQL Server
JavaScript
Framework
Cascading Style Sheets
Microsoft Visual Studio
Windows Presentation Foundation
Microsoft ASP.NET
jQuery
XML
Windows Communiciation Foundation
XML Schema
SQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Mantis
Windows Server 2008 R2
Testlink
Rational ClearCase
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
JIRA
Apache Subversion
Web API
TortoiseSVN
Telerik
SQL Server Integration Services
Rational ClearQuest
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Internet Explorer
MVC
HTML5
Framework ExtJS 5.1