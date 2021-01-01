Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Seyni DIOUCK
Ajouter
Seyni DIOUCK
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Freelance
- Designer
2010 - maintenant
Formations
GENERAL PARTNER (Dakar)
Dakar
2010 - maintenant
INFOGRAPHE
INFOGRAPHE
Réseau
Aissatou MBAYE
Alioune Badara NAM
El Hadj Abdou Aziz SENE
Fabienne PARSY
Modou Fatah SOW
Mondial Business SÉNÉGAL
Papa Farang Wolou NDIAYE
Souleymane BALDE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z