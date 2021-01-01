Menu

Sghaier BOUYAHY

TUNIS

Hello and welcome,
After conducting specialized studies in computer engineering, I joined an IT service company in which I currently still evolving.
My missions were about: development, testing and validation of products, project management and project ownership assistance, managing ERP Integration projects and consulting.
The concerned areas are: utilities management, environment, hotel management, network and system administration, databases administration, urbanization of information systems.
These diverse experiences allowed me, with the collaboration of my colleagues and customers, to adapt to the specific requirements of each core business.
Today, oriented in the management of projects, I participate in functional definitions and ensure proper monitoring of corrective and evolutionary developments in direct relation with the teams in charge of the projects.
The anticipation and risk management are an essential part of my missions.
I take every assignment as a challenge to lead towards its optimum goal in accordance with the means available.

Mes compétences :
Javascript
SQL
Linux
Java Platform
JQuery
Oracle
Java EE
PHP
Administration de bases de données
Microsoft SharePoint
Administration système
Administration réseaux
Microsoft .NET
Direction de projet
MySQL
Business Intelligence
Gestion de projet
Business Objects
Assurance qualité
Microsoft Windows Server
Business Process Management

Entreprises

  • BGI Technologies - Head of Project Management Department

    2011 - maintenant Project /Practice Management
    • Manages the strategic aspects of large engagements and mitigates any risk.
    • Oversees senior managers and managers working on client engagements within practice.
    • Reviews high-level deliverables across practice.
    • Ensures engagement reviews and quality assurance procedures take place for all practice engagements.
    Project Accounting
    • Consolidates and analyses profitability, revenue, margins, bill rates and utilisation across practice.
    • Helps create pipeline forecasts and broad-based financial picture for practice.
    • Ensures practice meets or exceeds budgeted financial objectives, including revenue and margin.
    Communication
    • Ensures practice is well informed, at all times, of changes and newsworthy events within our company.
    • Effectively communicates relevant practice information to superiors.
    Areas
    • Utilities Management Software
    • Real Estate Customer Management Software
    • Revenue Management Software
    • Urbanization of IT Systems

  • BGI Technologies - Chief Technical Officer / Senior Project Manager

    2007 - 2011 - CTO: Setting up of a Microsoft .NET development team: Recruiting, training, supervising, managing - 2008 – 2011: Tunisia - France
    - Utilities Management Expert: Training development team, Head of support team – 2008- 2011 : Tunisia – France
    - Utilities Management Consultant:
    • Gas of Barr – 2010 – Strasbourg – France
    • Réseaux GDS - Gas of Strasbourg – 2009 – Strasbourg – France
    - Senior Project Manager :
    • Utilities Management Software :energy, water and wastewater services : BGI – 2011 – Tunisia
    • Environmental Business Intelligence System : Ministry of the Environment – 2011 – Tunisia
    • Cash Register System : 2008-2011 – Tunisia, Algeria, Marocco, South Korea
    • Social Affair Software : TUNISAIR – 2008-2010 – Tunisia
    • e-GEE Software Overhaul (from VB6/Oracle to C#/Oracle) : e-GEE – 2008-2010 – France
    • Pilgrim Management Software : SNR -2008-2009 – Tunisia

  • ARABSOFT - Head of IT Department

    2006 - 2008 - Installation, Configuration and Administration of Server OS: Linux RedHat and Windows Server - Tunisia - Kingdom of Marocco - Algeria
    - Installation, Configuration and Administration of Oracle Database on Linux RedHat and Windows Server - Tunisia - Kingdom of Marocco - Algeria
    - Installation, Configuration and Administration of SQL Server Database on Windows Server - Tunisia
    - Installation, Configuration and Administration of MySQL Database on Windows Server - Tunisia - Algeria
    - Installation, Configuration and Administration of IIS on Windows Server - Tunisia

  • ARABSOFT - Junior Project Manager

    2005 - 2007 - Member of Development team for Hotel Management System IKAMA : 2005-2007 – Tunisia

    - Junior Project Manager
    • Environmental Information System for the National Department of Environment Protection : 2006-2007- Tunisia
    (Oracle ADF, JHeadStart, Java, Oracle 9i)
    • CRM and Infrastructure Management System for the National Sanitation Department : 2005-2007- Tunisia
    (JSP, Oracle, Tomcat)

Formations

  • Université De La Manouba (Manouba)

    Manouba 2001 - 2004 IIAT

