Sghaier BOUYAHY

Hello and welcome,

After conducting specialized studies in computer engineering, I joined an IT service company in which I currently still evolving.

My missions were about: development, testing and validation of products, project management and project ownership assistance, managing ERP Integration projects and consulting.

The concerned areas are: utilities management, environment, hotel management, network and system administration, databases administration, urbanization of information systems.

These diverse experiences allowed me, with the collaboration of my colleagues and customers, to adapt to the specific requirements of each core business.

Today, oriented in the management of projects, I participate in functional definitions and ensure proper monitoring of corrective and evolutionary developments in direct relation with the teams in charge of the projects.

The anticipation and risk management are an essential part of my missions.

I take every assignment as a challenge to lead towards its optimum goal in accordance with the means available.



Mes compétences :

Javascript

SQL

Linux

Java Platform

JQuery

Oracle

Java EE

PHP

Administration de bases de données

Microsoft SharePoint

Administration système

Administration réseaux

Microsoft .NET

Direction de projet

MySQL

Business Intelligence

Gestion de projet

Business Objects

Assurance qualité

Microsoft Windows Server

Business Process Management