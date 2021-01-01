Sghaier BOUYAHY

Hello and welcome,
After conducting specialized studies in computer engineering, I joined an IT service company in which I currently still evolving.
My missions were about: development, testing and validation of products, project management and project ownership assistance, managing ERP Integration projects and consulting.
The concerned areas are: utilities management, environment, hotel management, network and system administration, databases administration, urbanization of information systems.
These diverse experiences allowed me, with the collaboration of my colleagues and customers, to adapt to the specific requirements of each core business.
Today, oriented in the management of projects, I participate in functional definitions and ensure proper monitoring of corrective and evolutionary developments in direct relation with the teams in charge of the projects.
The anticipation and risk management are an essential part of my missions.
I take every assignment as a challenge to lead towards its optimum goal in accordance with the means available.
Mes compétences :
Javascript
SQL
Linux
Java Platform
JQuery
Oracle
Java EE
PHP
Administration de bases de données
Microsoft SharePoint
Administration système
Administration réseaux
Microsoft .NET
Direction de projet
MySQL
Business Intelligence
Gestion de projet
Business Objects
Assurance qualité
Microsoft Windows Server
Business Process Management