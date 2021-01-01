Shakhnoz YUSUPALIEVA

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication skills
EFFICIENCY
Excellent negotiation
Negotiation
Entreprises
Colgate Palmolive CACE (Central Asia, Caucasia, Belarus, Export Markets)
- Assistant Brand Manager for Oral Care, Toothbrush, Personal Care products categories
2010 - maintenant•Assisted brand manager in new product launches/relaunches/ advertising campaigns execution, which resulted in successful launch of new product Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief (CSPR) in 2010
•Organized complete cycle OHM 2010 program, as a result sales increased +14% in H2 vs. H1, 2010. +35% vs. 2009 YTD
•Conducted review and draft of legal contracts for submission approval to management
•Identified strategic advertising opportunities, estimated and offered best media mix, as a result CP advertising media mix included national TV channels
•Conducted marketing research, competitor analysis, and customer surveys
•Participated in top-to-top negotiations for media/promo/other 3rd parties, as a result the number of CP suppliers decreased to reliable and definite 4 partners
•Prepared necessary calculations, data, analysis for annual marketing budget review
•Managed all categories art-work revision and approval process on behalf of Uzbekistan country through brand new electronic software
Sky Central Asia affiliated with Mediaedge; cia media agency
- Account Manager
2010 - 2010•Developed and presented optimum media channels of communication in compliance with the brand’s specifics
•Prepared annual media proposal for clients
•Conducted project briefing, budgeting, evaluation and reporting on account’s related issues upon request
•Organized scheduling ,monitoring, reporting
•Coordinated timely control of payment status issues from clients to agency
•Analyzed media market of Uzbekistan, Central Asian and Kazakhstan
DAS Marketing Mindshare - media agency
- Media Manager
2007 - 2008•Developed optimum media channels of communication in compliance with the brand specifics
•Participated in advertising pitches (presentation of media proposal for companies like Samsung, Carlsberg beer, etc.)
•Controlled payment status issues related with advertising assignments
•Worked with media contracts and invoices
•Initiated proper communication and meeting with clients
Starcom (Uzbekistan)
- Media manager for Procter and Gamble CCAR Assignment
2004 - 2007•Took part in developing buying strategy and negotiation scenarios of account, as a result participated in buying process of client (Caucasus 2006)
•Reported on account’s related issues upon request of the P&G CCAR media management
•Insured timely payment status from P&G CCAR to agency
•Provided all media related information for annual strategic media plan preparation
•Conducted monthly TV scheduling in line with brief provided
•Participated in daily monitoring review with monitoring agencies (REG for Uzbekistan, Anoongu for Mongolia) & TV suppliers
•Analyzed competitive activities of media players
Westminster International University in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Senior Academic Officer of Student Administration & Admission
2002 - 2004•Contributed to the overall policy development and management of academic administration and quality assurance of the university, in particular the registry work
•Managed students admission activities to include students application, selection and enrollment process
•Handled the overall students record system including students assessment, examination, progression, discipline and assessment offences, EC and appeals
•Assisted course leaders in program planning issues: module registration, students progression
•Liaised with finance department of students financial issues
•Liaised with student services on students welfare and advisory services
•Cooperated with marketing team in organizing open day’s events, help desk work
•Dealt with international students qualifications (NARIC system implementation)
Formations
Grant MCewan (Edmonton)
Edmonton2013 - 2014Professional development
National University Of Uzbekistan Named After Mirzo Ulugbek Uzmu, Tashgu. (Tashkent)