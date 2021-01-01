Retail
Shanning Frida MOUDOUMA BISSAPI
Shanning Frida MOUDOUMA BISSAPI
Rueil Malmaison
Entreprises
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Ingénieur Industrialisation sur projet Véhicule
Rueil Malmaison
2015 - 2016
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Apprentie Ingénieur en simulation numérique de sertissage
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2015
Eurostamp
- Stagiaire en Bureau de méthode
2012 - 2012
Aménagement d'une sortie de ligne de production
Formations
Université De Technologie De Troyes (UTT)
Troyes
2012 - 2015
Ingénieur
Formation en apprentissage
IUT Nancy Brabois (Gabon)
Gabon
2009 - 2012
DUT Génie mécanique et Productique
Génie Méca,ique et Productique
Abigaelle MOUELE MBIGUIDI
Ana FERNANDEZ
Brice LONGANANOU BOUTET
Bruno CASSAN
Diomande ADAM
Erkut CENGIZ
Martial PERNOT
Mohamed BOUBAKER
Mokanga BEMBELENY
Prince Dave Junior DOUGAGOU NZAMBA
