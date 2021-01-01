Shannon RENAUDEAU

-
Warner Bros. Entertainment France
- Assistant Business Developement and Promotions
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - 2013
• Supervision of the marketing promotions on French movies "Les Seigneurs" and "Stars 80" as well as the much awaited "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey"
• Organisation of the marketing event on The Hobbit at the Auber Metro Station (80.000 visitors/day)
• Managed the relationship with the American Department regarding all creative and conceptual artworks surrounding the promoted movies
-
"The Smurfs 2" - FIRSTEP
- Production assistant
2012 - 2012
• Link between the American production team and the executive production French Team, and the American and Canadian offices in Los Angeles and Montreal
• Coordination of the French production team in Paris
• Writing the daily script report using the sound and image reports
• Link between the main actor and the French and American production offices
-
Captain Movies - "Un bonheur n'arrive jamais seul", the movie
- Writer on the film blog
2011 - 2012
Following the different production steps of the movie "Un bonheur n'arrive jamais seul", in charge of telling the story of the fabrication of this movie and of establishing a viral campaign around it through the blog
-
L. Wood Productions
- Production Assistant
2010 - 2010
Working hand in hand with the production manager, Organizing shootings, Finding new television report topics, Writing reporters' contracts and in charge of verifying their lawful application, In constant contact with the reporters as the intermediary between the field and the office.
-
Danone
- Intern in the Internal Communication Department
Paris
2008 - 2008
Set up a photograph exhibit in the hall of the company's headquarters about the Danone Nations' Cup
-
Captain Movies - "Hellphone", the movie
- Intern
2006 - 2006
Regular extra on the movie for a total of five weeks, Helped the casting crew take care of the hundreds of extras and the production management organize their resources during the other eight weeks