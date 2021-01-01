Menu

Shanshan XU

LIÈGE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • JBK Cabinet d'Avocats - Secrétaire

    2010 - 2017

Formations

  • COMPTASUP Marketing / CEFIGO (Paris)

    Paris 2016 - 2017

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :