Ya Nan XU

LIÈGE

  • Holiday Inn Chang an west Beijing - Receptionist

    2005 - maintenant Business Hotel,International Brand
    Greets all guests at all times in a friendly and helpful manner and attempts to learn and use guest’s name at every opportunity
    Registers and rooms all arrivals according to established procedures
    Maintains intimate knowledge of departmental standards and procedures
    Performs check in, check out and room change procedures and ensures all data are entered completely into the hotel systems in accordance with reservation
    Maintains cashier float and ensures accurate daily report of all money received
    Attends to guest’s complaints, inquiries and requests, referees problems to supervisor/Assistant Manager if he/she unable to assist
    Is familiar with other Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts so that guest indicating any next destination on the registration card can be “sold” an onward booking to another InterContinental Hotels
    Maintains comprehensive knowledge of standard reservation procedures including correct forms to use, how to read telex, e-mail, messages, and how to interpret availability sources within the reservation systems

  • Xi'An International Studies University (Xi'An)

    Xi'An 2001 - 2005 English

    English

