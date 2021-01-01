Retail
Sharon PADIERNOS
Sharon PADIERNOS
CHAMBERY
En résumé
Entreprises
ECORIS
- Conseillère formation / Chargée de recrutement
2013 - maintenant
AFT'ALP
- Chargée de Marketing et Communication
2011 - 2011
MOBILPUB2SAVOIE
- Commerciale
2010 - 2011
SAVON NET SARL
- Employée Administrative et Commerciale
2008 - 2010
Formations
ECORIS
Chambery
2011 - 2013
MASTER
ECORIS (Chambery)
Chambery
2010 - 2011
International Marketing
ECORIS
Chambery
2008 - 2010
Négociation et Relation Client
Réseau
Christopher CHANGA
Davy BRUNAT
France VACHEY
Géraldine IVA VALET
Jeremy DOMPNIER
Pierre-Louis LAURENT
Réseau ECORIS
Romain DUC
Yasser NEHAS
