Shaymae SAHMI
Shaymae SAHMI
RABAT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Technique de recrutement
Management
Lincoln & Newmann
- Responsable de formation
2018 - maintenant
Cabinet de recrutement et de consulting
- Chargée de recrutement sénior
2012 - 2017
Fédération Européenne Des Ecoles (FEDE)
Paris
2013 - 2014
Abdelali LAOUGE
Ayoub EL HANNACH
Halim SIBARI
Mikbal ABDELHAK
Mme Kadiri SABAH
Mohamed BOUKHRISS
Mohamed ESSABRI
Mohammed Anas ELLOUALI
Salwa MANSOUR
