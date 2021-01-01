Menu

My name is Shéhérazade Beldjilali and I'm originally from Paris.

Graduated in April 2015 with a Master of Science Degree " Financial Markets and Investment" composed of one semester in Raleigh Campus ( North Carolina, USA) and one in Sophia Antipolis Campus (Provence Cote d'Azur, France).

I have realized a gap year in Natixis Paris as Middle Office Fixed Income Sales assistant during 6 months and a second part as Central Banks Sales assistant during 6 months.

Additionally, I made my end-of-year internship as Centra Banks & Sovereing Funds MENA in Natixis.

I'm currently working in London since January 16 as a Convertible bonds & High yield Sales in KNG Securities LLP.

I am motivated, active, responsible with a sense a rigor and sympathetic.

Mes compétences :
Excel
VBA
SQL
Word
Sérieuse
Trading
Rigoureuse
Dynamique
Banque

Entreprises

  • kng securities - Convertible bonds - High Yield - Fixed income Sales /Trader

    2016 - maintenant

  • Natixis - Sales Assistant Sovereign Funds and Central Banks - Middle East Africa (end of study internship)

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Natixis - Assistante Sales Fonds Souverains et Banques Centrales EMEA

    Paris 2014 - 2014 • Contact privilégié aupres des clients tout au long du deal ( confirmation des quantités, négociation des couts, reglement/livraison etc)
    • Preparation journalière des commentaires de marché et des axes de trading
    • Participation au développement du portefeuille client.
    • Preparation des présentations Powerpoint.

  • Natixis - Assistant Sales Middle Office Fixed Income

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Travail avec les traders et l'équipe de Sales sur les Produits de taux (produits dérivés, obligations, etc…)
    Assistance des equipes de Traders
    En charge du contrôle et du suivi des opérations dans les systèmes FO
    En charge du bon déroulement des transactions entre les clients globaux ( marchés émergents, banques centrales, gestionnaires d'actifs) et les clients domestiques ( autorités locales)
    Elaborations des préconfirmations des ordres sur le money market
    Gestion de la relation commerciale et le suivi de l’activité auprès de la clientèle
    Elaboration de statistiques sur l'activité de vente (édition et contrôle des Client Contributions)
    Maintenance de la base commerciale et gestion du référentiel client.
    Contrôles MIF (suitability et appropriateness)

  • Investors Europe - Stock Broker

    2013 - 2013 - Formée à utiliser des plateformes de trading en ligne (MT4, Saxo Trader, Interactive Broker)
    - Assiste les investisseurs quant à l’utilisation des plateformes de trading et placement d’ordres boursiers (d’achat ou de vente) pour le compte des clients
    - Application des techniques de vente et CRM afin d’acquérir de nouveaux clients (institutions et particuliers)
    - Très bonnes connaissances des produits financiers existants sur différents marchés (Stock, Bonds, Forex, Futures, Options, CFDs, ETFs)

  • Forex.fr - Analyste financier junior FOREX

    Москва 2012 - 2012 - Rédaction d’articles financiers publiés sur le site
    - Rédaction d’analyses fondamentales et techniques sur les principales paires.

  • Gerard Darel - Assistante responsable de boutique

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Gestion des stocks
    - Mise en place du merchandising pour les soldes d’été
    - Gestion de la clientèle

  • Solendi - Assistante directeur controle de gestion

    2010 - 2010 Elaboration des bilans annuels
    Gestion des commandes de fournitures

