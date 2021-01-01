My name is Shéhérazade Beldjilali and I'm originally from Paris.



Graduated in April 2015 with a Master of Science Degree " Financial Markets and Investment" composed of one semester in Raleigh Campus ( North Carolina, USA) and one in Sophia Antipolis Campus (Provence Cote d'Azur, France).



I have realized a gap year in Natixis Paris as Middle Office Fixed Income Sales assistant during 6 months and a second part as Central Banks Sales assistant during 6 months.



Additionally, I made my end-of-year internship as Centra Banks & Sovereing Funds MENA in Natixis.



I'm currently working in London since January 16 as a Convertible bonds & High yield Sales in KNG Securities LLP.



I am motivated, active, responsible with a sense a rigor and sympathetic.



Mes compétences :

Excel

VBA

SQL

Word

Sérieuse

Trading

Rigoureuse

Dynamique

Banque