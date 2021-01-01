Retail
Shekina JACKY
Ajouter
Shekina JACKY
LUBUMBASHI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Relation publique
Entreprises
La persévérance
- Gérante
2013 - 2014
Radio television wantanshi
- Journaliste reporter
2012 - 2012
Formations
ISIM (Institut Supérieur Interdiocésain Mgr Mulolwa) ISIM (Lubumbashi)
Lubumbashi
2009 - 2012
Graduat communication social
Réseau
Atan MARACTO
David KABA
Elie MULENDA
Jinoel SERGES
Karine DROUIN
Mamadou MBAYE
Moise Katumbi CHAPWE
Noella MUYOMBI
Onedy KIBAZOLA
Thierry MUKADI
