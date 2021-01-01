Menu

Shekina JACKY

LUBUMBASHI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Relation publique

Entreprises

  • La persévérance - Gérante

    2013 - 2014

  • Radio television wantanshi - Journaliste reporter

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • ISIM (Institut Supérieur Interdiocésain Mgr Mulolwa) ISIM (Lubumbashi)

    Lubumbashi 2009 - 2012 Graduat communication social

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :