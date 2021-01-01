Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shelley GORE
Ajouter
Shelley GORE
Ratingen
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Esprit des Sens
- Consultante à l'international
Ratingen
2009 - maintenant
English Consultants
- Professeur d'anglais
2007 - 2009
Formations
Coventry University (Coventry)
Coventry
1987 - 1991
BA (Hons) Modern Languages
Réseau
SCHWARZ
Benjamin LOUVAT
Catherine TARDY
Cécile OUZET
Chloé DUTEIL
Nathalie ORHAN
Philippe MONTANAY
Roxane BLEVIN
Simon LEBATTEUX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z