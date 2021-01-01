Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shérazade EL AMMARI
Ajouter
Shérazade EL AMMARI
AVIGNON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Avignon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lycée des Métiers du Tertiaire, de la Coiffure et de l'Esthétique Maria CASARES
- Assistante d'Education
2014 - maintenant
Lycée Professionnel Robert SCHUMAN
- Professeur de TRE
2014 - maintenant
CNOUS - CROUS
- Service
Paris
2012 - 2013
Service de restauration, préparation des plats, nettoyage des salles et du materiels
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
1998 - 2012
Licence
LLCE Arabe
Lycée Theodore Aubanel
Avignon
1997 - 1998
Baccalauréat littéraire
Réseau
Fatima EL MOUCHOUI
Hafida BELAMRI
Najett EL AMMARI BOULAMSOU
Ouassim GRAR
Patrick ENGRAND
Social TECHNET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z