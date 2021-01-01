Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shichao CAI
Ajouter
Shichao CAI
FOS SUR MER
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Fos-sur-Mer
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOSERSID
- PROJECTS, DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT, SOSERSID
2008 - maintenant
Formations
INSEEC
Paris
2006 - 2008
MARKETING
Réseau
Antoine RECHER
Arnaud LE QUELLEC
Delphine FORLANI
Emmanuelle GARBIN
Isaac-Stéphan BABEL
Jason BLAIZE
Jean Claude SARREMEJEANNE
Kriss KELLER
René Carles BASSAHAG
Yann CARRIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z