Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shideh KALHOR
Ajouter
Shideh KALHOR
MONTAGNAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Domaine De La Conseillere
- Conseillère
MONTAGNAC
1999 - 2018
Formations
Sorbonne Paris III
Paris
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z