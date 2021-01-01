Retail
Shihab MAZIN
Shihab MAZIN
Chercheur d'emploi
The oil company of Bagdad 2001-2002
- Chef
2003 - 2004
Formations
Ufa State Petroleum Technological University (Ufa)
Ufa
2008 - 2011
doctorat
drilling /exploitation-developpement oil and gaz
Réseau
Hassan FKI
Imed MNIF
