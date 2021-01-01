Menu

Shilove NESTON

PORT AU PRINCE

En résumé

Je suis sage et gentil

Mes compétences :
Serieux

Entreprises

  • Neston - Brésil

    1999 - 2016 En beauté

Formations

  • Universty D'Etat D'Haiti (Kingston)

    Kingston 2013 - 2013

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :