Menu

Shiran MEKHANCHA

ST ÉTIENNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sun & Lux - Responsable marketing & com

    2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • Pigier (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 1997 - 2001

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :