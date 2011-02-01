Menu

Shirin LIPSKER BANAYAN

Areas of expertise :
- Business development with B2B & affiliate partners (Newrest, Elior, NS Stations, Avia...)
- Reply to call for tenders
- Strategy & organization consulting
- Project management & coordination
- Change management

Sectors :
- Retail (Casino group), FMCG, AFH products, Shopping centres
- Travel retail
- Commercial Real Estate in the USA & in France (Unibail Rodamco)

Main skills & abilities
- Ability to communicate & work with all levels of management & cultures, especially Top Management & Executive Committee Members
- Coaching of junior consultants
- Team player & leader
- Self starter

Education :
* Sciences Po Paris
* EDHEC Business school

Mes compétences :
Business
Business developpement
Conduite du changement
Distribution
Gestion de projets
Immobilier
Organisation
Stratégie

  • Monoprix (Casino group) - Senior project manager

    Clichy 2010 - maintenant Strategic projects & organization department (2011-2013)
    - Change management
    - Defining & reviewing planning & budget
    - Monitoring & anticipating potential risks
    - Leading steering committees
    - Facilitating communication among teams & reporting directly to Executive management board
    - Responsible of various cross-functional projects : business development for AFH food products, implementing and launching new corporate identity, supply chain optimization, loyalty program, HR project

    Real Estate department (2010-2011)
    - Coordination of call for tenders for the development of new businesses (partners : SNCF, motorway companies, oil and gas companies)
    - Meeting & lobbying local representatives
    - Implementing new concepts : food truck, shop in the shop

  • Unibail Rodamco - Operating analyst

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Operating management team - Shopping centres
    - Acting as as project manager : leading and aligning the efforts of all departments to achieve targeted results
    - Cross-functional, global view of 4 assets
    - Developing short & long-term value for existing assets (5-year plan)
    - Co-ordinating all activities to implement 5-year plans, including market positioning, extension and project works, leasing action plans and operational marketing for a portfolio of 4 assets

  • Natixis North America (NY, USA) - Financial Analyst

    Paris 2006 - 2007 - Leveraged Finance
    - Credit Portfolio Management

  • Starpoint Properties (Los Angeles, USA) - Acquisition Analyst

    2005 - 2005 Acquisition commercial properties (retail, multifamily and office)
    - Managed & controlled the acquisition process : initial sourcing, seeking out loan documents, reviewing all aspects of property specific diligence, tenant reviews, close of escrow
    - Conducted range of financial analysis (NOI, discounted cash flow, P&L), diligence analysis (including market analysis)

