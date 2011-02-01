Shirin LIPSKER BANAYAN

Areas of expertise :

- Business development with B2B & affiliate partners (Newrest, Elior, NS Stations, Avia...)

- Reply to call for tenders

- Strategy & organization consulting

- Project management & coordination

- Change management



Sectors :

- Retail (Casino group), FMCG, AFH products, Shopping centres

- Travel retail

- Commercial Real Estate in the USA & in France (Unibail Rodamco)



Main skills & abilities

- Ability to communicate & work with all levels of management & cultures, especially Top Management & Executive Committee Members

- Coaching of junior consultants

- Team player & leader

- Self starter



Education :

* Sciences Po Paris

* EDHEC Business school



Mes compétences :

Business

Business developpement

Conduite du changement

Distribution

Gestion de projets

Immobilier

Organisation

Stratégie