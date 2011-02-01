Shirin LIPSKER BANAYAN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Areas of expertise :
- Business development with B2B & affiliate partners (Newrest, Elior, NS Stations, Avia...)
- Reply to call for tenders
- Strategy & organization consulting
- Project management & coordination
- Change management
Sectors :
- Retail (Casino group), FMCG, AFH products, Shopping centres
- Travel retail
- Commercial Real Estate in the USA & in France (Unibail Rodamco)
Main skills & abilities
- Ability to communicate & work with all levels of management & cultures, especially Top Management & Executive Committee Members
- Coaching of junior consultants
- Team player & leader
- Self starter
Education :
* Sciences Po Paris
* EDHEC Business school
Mes compétences :
Business
Business developpement
Conduite du changement
Distribution
Gestion de projets
Immobilier
Organisation
Stratégie