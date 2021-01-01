Retail
Shirley GARSON
Shirley GARSON
PARIS
En résumé
LYNX RH
Entreprises
Lynx RH
- Consultante RH -Retail luxe
2013 - maintenant
Eurolabor
- Consultante RH secteur vente
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Camille See
Paris
2009 - 2009
BAC
Economie et social
