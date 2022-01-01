Silvia TURCO

An exceptionally driven multilingual management post-graduate with an international business background who gained experience working for small businesses and while running its own organisation. A real team player that can multi-task while remaining calm under pressure. A committed individual passionate about events, entertainment, music, business strategy, marketing and communication. Enthusiastic about new challenges, dedicated to bring fresh, creative ideas and willing to pursue a career within your organisation.
Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Négociation internationale
Business development
Management
Macroéconomie
Promotion artistique
Finance de marché
Analyse stratégique
Microéconomie
Communication événementielle
Relations Presse
Gestion de marques
Management commercial
Études marketing
Relations Publiques
Community management
Organisation d'évènements
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Stratégie commerciale
Développement produit
Gestion de projet
Recherche de partenaires
Management des ventes
Veille concurrentielle
Entreprenariat
Promotion internationale
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
team player
develop the communication campaign
artists' development
administrative support
NPOs
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Outlook
Managed the budget
Apple MacOS