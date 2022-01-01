Menu

Silvia TURCO

An exceptionally driven multilingual management post-graduate with an international business background who gained experience working for small businesses and while running its own organisation. A real team player that can multi-task while remaining calm under pressure. A committed individual passionate about events, entertainment, music, business strategy, marketing and communication. Enthusiastic about new challenges, dedicated to bring fresh, creative ideas and willing to pursue a career within your organisation.

  • JOOPIX - E-Business Consultant

    2014 - 2015 * Participated in the development of the marketing strategy within the company
    * Continuously monitored and improved the customer offering, through personal service delivery and action and through collaboration with the CEO
    * Followed up contact with customers and liaised with sales team to finalise orders
    * Identified the customer's needs and recommended appropriate products accordingly using in depth product and service information
    * Respond to incoming sales and admin emails with a desired turnaround time of 24hrs or less
    *Managed the dispatch queries and processed all requests promptly

  • HYPE-HOP Makers - CEO

    2013 - maintenant * Researched markets to identify opportunities for events
    * Liaised with clients to ascertain their precise event requirements
    * Coordinated venue management, caterers, stand designers, contractors and equipment hire
    * Planned room layouts and the entertainment programme, scheduling Artists performances and demonstrations
    * Managed a strict budget
    * Organised the production of tickets, posters, flyers, spot radio, press release, plus social media coverage
    * Marketed the event through media coverage (Social media, TV, Magazines, Street Marketing, Radio) and researched of potential sponsors
    * Hired and trained staff
    * Welcomed VIPs and their crews
    * Coordinated services and supplies, managed staff and troubleshooting on the day of the event ensuring that all ran smoothly
    * Oversaw the removal of the event and clearing the venue efficiently

  • Les Editions KDBZik - Project Assistant

    2013 - 2013 * Provided administrative support to the records label team
    * Worked closely with artists' managers, media and records labels
    * Took part in regular meetings, rehearsals, music video shootings, studio sessions and interviews
    * Contributed with views and ideas to brainstorming sessions and assisted with artist's contracts negotiation
    * Prepared documents for meetings and confirmed attendees
    * Ensured that all artwork/production deadlines were met
    * Liaised with the production companies to ensure that details for photo and video shoots
    have been communicated to all relevant parties
    * Helped in the organisation of Artist's concerts, performance roadmaps, transportation and accommodation booking
    * Managed social media pages and accounts through strong community management
    * Gained full insight of the organisation, including how different departments worked with each other

  • So Event's - Event Assistant Intern

    2011 - 2012 * Participated in the organisation of sport event
    * Managed the budget allocated for the event
    * Carried all the administrative tasks related to the project
    * Helped to develop the communication campaign
    * Researched suitable sponsors for the event
    * Managed transportation and accommodation bookings for the participants
    * Accompanied participants during their trainings
    * Translated foreign participants' interviews to journalists during press conferences
    * Welcomed participants and VIP guests and organised their schedules
    * Prepared debriefings (before and after the event

  • Regent'S College London (London)

    London 2013 - 2014 Master of management

  • Università Di Firenze (Florence)

    Florence 2011 - 2012 Study Period Abroad

    With Business Strategy and Economics studies

  • Universidad Autónoma De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2010 - 2011 Study Period Abroad

    With Economics and Finance studies

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey (ITESM) (Guadalajara)

    Guadalajara 2010 - 2010 Study Period Abroad

    With International Marketing and Brand Management studies

  • European Business School London EBS (Londres)

    Londres 2008 - 2012 Bachelor of International Business

    With Italian and Spanish languages and Management options

  • Regents College London (London)

    London 2007 - 2008 Foundation course in International Business

