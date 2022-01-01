Menu

Simon NEUQUELMAN

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Water treatment
Automation and control
Commissioning
Project Management

Entreprises

  • Degrémont SA - Commissioning Manager

    2002 - maintenant Projects as Commissioning Engineer and then Manager, including:
    Waste Water: Gabal El Asfar (Egypt), As Samra (Jordan), Pillar Point (Hong Kong)
    Drinking Water: Taksebt (Algeria), Ziga (Poland)
    Sludge Incineration: Kielce (Poland), Gdansk (Poland)

Formations

Réseau

