Simon NEUQUELMAN
Simon NEUQUELMAN
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Water treatment
Automation and control
Commissioning
Project Management
Degrémont SA
- Commissioning Manager
2002 - maintenant
Projects as Commissioning Engineer and then Manager, including:
Waste Water: Gabal El Asfar (Egypt), As Samra (Jordan), Pillar Point (Hong Kong)
Drinking Water: Taksebt (Algeria), Ziga (Poland)
Sludge Incineration: Kielce (Poland), Gdansk (Poland)
Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble (INPG)
Grenoble
1999 - 2002
Diplôme d'Ingénieur (Master Degree in Engineering)
Eric PAVIOT
Grenoble Inp ALUMNI
Jérôme SIMPHAL
