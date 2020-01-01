Simon VANLERBERGHE

Mes compétences :
Management
Achats
Rugby
Négociation
Sourcing
SAP
Security (sécurité des biens)
Safety (sécurité des personnes)
ESH (Environment, Safety, Health)
Facility management
Procurement
Entreprises
Nike
- Safety & Security Leader for EMEA North Territory
Autre | PARIS2017 - maintenantRole: Secure Assets and People on North Territory EMEA : France, Belgium, Norway,
Sweden, Denmark
Safety management for external vendor (Risk prevention plan, audits…)
Internal audits management (Risk assessments, Psychosocial risk study…)
Regulatory watch
Planning of improvement actions
Employees trainings (Onboarding, Evacuation and First aid trainings…)
Creation, Follow-up and management of Internal processes
Injury Management (investigation, improvement action, communication)
Maintenance of Safety and Security Systems
Security Management: Processes, Security guarding, Monitoring, Investigations
Wellness program creation and management
Crisis Management : Yellow vest, Covid 19
Nike France
- Facility administrator
Technique | PARIS2010 - maintenantRole: Improve Nike employees worklife by anticipating their needs in term of Wellness,
Cleaning, workplace environment improving, Security and Safety for 9 sites in France.
Services Procurement (From Specification to contract follow-up)
Maintenance (multitechnical and multisite, air conditioning, security systems)
Various works (Premises transformation, rehabilitation before closure)
Real Estate projects coordination (Saint-Denis and Marseille Wholesale Showroom)
Villers Services
- Project manager assistant
Autre | 2009 - 2010Role : Analyse Aix-en-Provence and surrounder municipal waste management
Waste analysis following Ademe Modecom method (French environment agency)
Documentary research to analyse obtained restults
Municipal Waste treatment sourcing
Recommendation following results
JC Decaux SA
- Indirect procurement manager
Autre | 2007 - 2008Role: Manage indirect purchase for the 4 central production locations.
Works management (250K€)
Waste management (50 K€)
Various purchasing (25 K€)
K-Buy
- Supply Administrator
Administratif | 2003 - 2004Role: Assist procurement by tracking deliveries after order.
Delivery process improvement
Prevention and management of deliveries related conflicts.
International Clients and vendors management