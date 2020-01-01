Menu

Simon VANLERBERGHE

  • Safety & Security Leader for EMEA North Territory
  • Nike
  • Safety & Security Leader for EMEA North Territory

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Achats
Rugby
Négociation
Sourcing
SAP
Security (sécurité des biens)
Safety (sécurité des personnes)
ESH (Environment, Safety, Health)
Facility management
Procurement

Entreprises

  • Nike - Safety & Security Leader for EMEA North Territory

    Autre | PARIS 2017 - maintenant Role: Secure Assets and People on North Territory EMEA : France, Belgium, Norway,
    Sweden, Denmark
     Safety management for external vendor (Risk prevention plan, audits…)
     Internal audits management (Risk assessments, Psychosocial risk study…)
     Regulatory watch
     Planning of improvement actions
     Employees trainings (Onboarding, Evacuation and First aid trainings…)
     Creation, Follow-up and management of Internal processes
     Injury Management (investigation, improvement action, communication)
    Maintenance of Safety and Security Systems
     Security Management: Processes, Security guarding, Monitoring, Investigations
     Wellness program creation and management
    Crisis Management : Yellow vest, Covid 19

  • Nike France - Facility administrator

    Technique | PARIS 2010 - maintenant Role: Improve Nike employees worklife by anticipating their needs in term of Wellness,
    Cleaning, workplace environment improving, Security and Safety for 9 sites in France.
     Services Procurement (From Specification to contract follow-up)
     Maintenance (multitechnical and multisite, air conditioning, security systems)
     Various works (Premises transformation, rehabilitation before closure)
     Real Estate projects coordination (Saint-Denis and Marseille Wholesale Showroom)

  • Villers Services - Project manager assistant

    Autre | 2009 - 2010 Role : Analyse Aix-en-Provence and surrounder municipal waste management
     Waste analysis following Ademe Modecom method (French environment agency)
     Documentary research to analyse obtained restults
     Municipal Waste treatment sourcing
     Recommendation following results

  • JC Decaux SA - Indirect procurement manager

    Autre | 2007 - 2008 Role: Manage indirect purchase for the 4 central production locations.
     Works management (250K€)
     Waste management (50 K€)
     Various purchasing (25 K€)

  • K-Buy - Supply Administrator

    Administratif | 2003 - 2004 Role: Assist procurement by tracking deliveries after order.
     Delivery process improvement
     Prevention and management of deliveries related conflicts.
     International Clients and vendors management

