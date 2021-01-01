Retail
Sofi JEANSON
Ajouter
Sofi JEANSON
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Responsable evenementiel
Styliste
Entreprises
MY LITTLE BIRTHDAY PARTY
- Fondatrice
2012 - maintenant
GUETTA EVENTS
- Chef de produits/ Responsable reseau commercial
2008 - 2012
GUETTA EVENTS
- Responsable Evenementiel
2008 - 2011
CLVII
- Chef de produits/ Acheteuse mode femme
2008 - 2008
Formations
Studio Bercot
Paris
2001 - 2003
Stylisme-Modelisme
Lycée Victor Duruy
Paris
1997 - 2000
BAC
Réseau
Amélie LAINE
Bastien LELIEVRE
Charlotte CHALOM
Christophe GRISONI
Emmanuel DÉSORMEAUX
Joëlle COTONNEC
Sara SEBBAN
Sève DEDIEU
Sylvain RICCOBENE
Vincent GUILLET