Sol QUANTIN

I am a 26-year-old Argentinian-Italian, educated bilingual tourism and hospitality professional with a love of all things cultural. Highly adept at building long term customer relationships and well-versed in marketing. Extremely organized front desk agent with strong interpersonal and computer skills. Background in customer service and support and accustomed to managing difficult client situations. Seeking an opportunity to continue growing and learning in a position in Sales, Operations or Marketing in the field of Tourism or Hospitality.