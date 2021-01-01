Menu

Solenn ENET

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DCNS - Responsable Supply Chain Programme

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • LAGASSE COMMUNICATION ET INDUSTRIES - Responsable Gestion de Production

    2006 - 2012

Formations

  • Siviløkonom Utdanningen I Bodø (Bodø)

    Bodø 1992 - 1994 Master of science in business

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :