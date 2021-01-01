Retail
Solenn ENET
Solenn ENET
Paris
Entreprises
DCNS
- Responsable Supply Chain Programme
Paris
2012 - maintenant
LAGASSE COMMUNICATION ET INDUSTRIES
- Responsable Gestion de Production
2006 - 2012
Formations
Siviløkonom Utdanningen I Bodø (Bodø)
Bodø
1992 - 1994
Master of science in business
Aurelie TREBOUTA
Carine LE BORGNE
Francis MELLE
Lénaïc SEGALEN
