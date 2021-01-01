Menu

Solenne LEFRANCOIS

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Caen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ministère de l'Education nationale - Professeur des écoles

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Histoire (Caen)

    Caen 2002 - 2006
Annuaire des membres :