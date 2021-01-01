Solenne OUSSON

Experiences



Merck Serono



Establishment of a robust cell free enzyme assay and immunoassay to support Alzheimer project.

Profiling of keys compounds in cell-based assayx and cell-free assays.

Screening of compounds in APP cellular assay.

Generation of stable cell line.

Characterization of transiently expressed mutated constructs.



Novartis



Support of the in vitro GPCR pharmacology drug discovery project through compounds characterisation by cellular and functional-based assay and Ca2+ flux experiments.



Roche



Participate to the different steps of chloride ion channel receptor project through the establishment of stable transfected eukaryotic cell lines.



Fournier Pharma



Study of nuclear receptor LXR. Mechanism of Human adipocyte differentiation in primary cell culture.



Mes compétences :

Cell culture

Cloning

Culture

ELISA

Purification

Western blot