Solenne OUSSON

Experiences
Merck Serono
Establishment of a robust cell free enzyme assay and immunoassay to support Alzheimer project.
Profiling of keys compounds in cell-based assayx and cell-free assays.
Screening of compounds in APP cellular assay.
Generation of stable cell line.
Characterization of transiently expressed mutated constructs.
Novartis
Support of the in vitro GPCR pharmacology drug discovery project through compounds characterisation by cellular and functional-based assay and Ca2+ flux experiments.
Roche
Participate to the different steps of chloride ion channel receptor project through the establishment of stable transfected eukaryotic cell lines.
Fournier Pharma
Study of nuclear receptor LXR. Mechanism of Human adipocyte differentiation in primary cell culture.
Mes compétences :
Cell culture
Cloning
Culture
ELISA
Purification
Western blot