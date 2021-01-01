Menu

Solenne OUSSON

Lyon

En résumé

Experiences

Merck Serono

Establishment of a robust cell free enzyme assay and immunoassay to support Alzheimer project.
Profiling of keys compounds in cell-based assayx and cell-free assays.
Screening of compounds in APP cellular assay.
Generation of stable cell line.
Characterization of transiently expressed mutated constructs.

Novartis

Support of the in vitro GPCR pharmacology drug discovery project through compounds characterisation by cellular and functional-based assay and Ca2+ flux experiments.

Roche

Participate to the different steps of chloride ion channel receptor project through the establishment of stable transfected eukaryotic cell lines.

Fournier Pharma

Study of nuclear receptor LXR. Mechanism of Human adipocyte differentiation in primary cell culture.

Mes compétences :
Cell culture
Cloning
Culture
ELISA
Purification
Western blot

Entreprises

  • Merck Serono - Research Associate II

    Lyon 2008 - maintenant Western Blotting (Odyssey Licor technology)
    Immunoprecipitation
    Dot Blot
    Cell Culture
    Cells Treatment
    Setting up in vitro cell based assay
    Membrane preparation
    SOP
    Presentation in group meeting

  • Novartis - Scientific Associate I

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2007 - 2008 Radioligand Binding experiment
    Assay development

  • Fournier Pharma - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006

  • Hoffman la Roche - Research Associate (temporary replacement)

    2006 - 2007 Stable cell transfection
    Cloning sequencing
    Western Blotting
    Immunofluorescence

