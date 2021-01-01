Menu

Solenne WROBEL

COLMAR

Entreprises

  • Solenne Wrobel - Graphiste freelance

    2018 - maintenant

  • Skerzo Marketing & Communication - Graphiste

    2008 - 2018

  • SOLVIS Ltd. - Graphiste

    Bâle 2005 - 2005

  • Apexis - Graphiste

    2005 - 2008

  • Le cercle noir - Graphiste

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • ESAD (École Supérieure D'Art Et De Design) (Amiens)

    Amiens 2002 - 2005 DNAP

