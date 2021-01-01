Soline GASSMANN

Mes compétences :
Juriste d'entreprise
Droit des Affaires
Dispositifs médicaux
Recherche clinique
Protection des données à caractère personnel
Entreprises
GE Healthcare
- Lead Counsel R&D, Europe
2010 - maintenantPractice Areas:
- Compliance, interactions with healthcare professionals (including: FCPA, DMOS, French Sunshine Act)
- EU Advertising and promotion regulations (medical devices)
- Drafting and negotiation of agreements (including: collaborations, research and development, clinical study).
- EU medical device regulation
- EU Data protection regulation
- Provision of legal and compliance trainings
- Transversal/Long term projects: development of templates, organization of legal and regulatory training programme
GE Healthcare
- Juriste - VIE - Londres, Royaume Uni
2009 - 2010
GE Healthcare
- Juriste Stagiaire Droit des Affaires
2009 - 2009
Musiwave SA, Société du Groupe Microsoft
- Stagiaire juriste
2008 - 2008
Cabinet Degret - Cabinet de Conseil en Propriété Industrielle
- Stagiaire