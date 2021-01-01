Menu

Soline GASSMANN

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Juriste d'entreprise
Droit des Affaires
Dispositifs médicaux
Recherche clinique
Protection des données à caractère personnel

Entreprises

  • GE Healthcare - Lead Counsel R&D, Europe

    2010 - maintenant Practice Areas:
    - Compliance, interactions with healthcare professionals (including: FCPA, DMOS, French Sunshine Act)
    - EU Advertising and promotion regulations (medical devices)
    - Drafting and negotiation of agreements (including: collaborations, research and development, clinical study).
    - EU medical device regulation
    - EU Data protection regulation
    - Provision of legal and compliance trainings
    - Transversal/Long term projects: development of templates, organization of legal and regulatory training programme

  • GE Healthcare - Juriste - VIE - Londres, Royaume Uni

    2009 - 2010

  • GE Healthcare - Juriste Stagiaire Droit des Affaires

    2009 - 2009

  • Musiwave SA, Société du Groupe Microsoft - Stagiaire juriste

    2008 - 2008

  • Cabinet Degret - Cabinet de Conseil en Propriété Industrielle - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Droit et Management International

  • HEC

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Mastère spécialisé droit et management international

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Droit de la Propriété Industrielle

  • Université Versailles Saint Quentin (Guyancourt)

    Guyancourt 2002 - 2006 Droit Privé/Droit des Affaires

