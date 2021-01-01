Soline MAGAUD

Mes compétences :
Market research
Process Design
Dynamics CRM
Training management
Human resources management
Project Management
International Trade
Change management
Entreprises
Accenture
- Management Consultant
Paris2013 - maintenant
Sorbonne Consulting
- Market Analyst
2012 - 2013Market Research for the international Parisian luxury company Recife
Ubi&Orbi
- Consultant
2012 - 2012Web marketing consultant for the re-making of the whole website of an international marketing company
Concordia
- Intern
2009 - 2009Responsible for the management of international work-camps and volunteers for the region.
Acadomia, Join us Education, Freelancer
- Teacher
Paris2008 - 2012Private tutor teaching economics, French and English as a Foreign Language
Groupe Limagrain
- Intern - Marketing Director Assistant
Saint-Beauzire2008 - 2008Strategic foresight, marketing, business development, benchmarking and innovation research for the development of a new product. Writing of a report for the attention of the Director about existing legislation and the situation of the competition.