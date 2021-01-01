Menu

Soline MAGAUD

Paris

Mes compétences :
Market research
Process Design
Dynamics CRM
Training management
Human resources management
Project Management
International Trade
Change management

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Management Consultant

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Sorbonne Consulting - Market Analyst

    2012 - 2013 Market Research for the international Parisian luxury company Recife

  • Ubi&Orbi - Consultant

    2012 - 2012 Web marketing consultant for the re-making of the whole website of an international marketing company

  • Concordia - Intern

    2009 - 2009 Responsible for the management of international work-camps and volunteers for the region.

  • Acadomia, Join us Education, Freelancer - Teacher

    Paris 2008 - 2012 Private tutor teaching economics, French and English as a Foreign Language

  • Groupe Limagrain - Intern - Marketing Director Assistant

    Saint-Beauzire 2008 - 2008 Strategic foresight, marketing, business development, benchmarking and innovation research for the development of a new product. Writing of a report for the attention of the Director about existing legislation and the situation of the competition.

Formations

  • Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Masters 2

    International Business Negotiation - Trilingual education (French, English, Chinese) in International Marketing, International Trade, Intercultural Management, Advertising, Communication

  • Renmin University Of China (Beijing)

    Beijing 2011 - 2012 高级A Certificate (highest level)

    Chinese language - Intensive training in Chinese language

  • INALCO

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Hautes Etudes Internationales - 4 years Licence (4 years Undergraduate Degree)

  • Université Paris X - La Défense

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Undergraduate Degree + Masters 1

  • University Of Oklahoma (Norman, Ok)

    Norman, Ok 2008 - 2008 Undergraduate Degree

    Management, Political Philosophy, Russian, Social and Cultural Anthropology - Exchange semester abroad

  • Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2006 - 2009 Undergradate Degree

