Soline MAIGNAN-MARAIS

Nanterre

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
International
Management
Commerce

Entreprises

  • Segula Technologies - International Business Developer

    Nanterre 2014 - 2014 International Department – Focus on Europe, Russia and China :
    - Drove the development strategy including preparation and participation to the international executive committee.
    - Supported the implementation of country specific strategies complete with a forecast of activities
    - Monitored and analysed reports; such as the creation and implementation of synthesis, weekly analysis and summary of business activity
    - CRM (Microsoft Dynamics): supported project launching, coordinated with system integrator and international teams, training session management and organisation of business performance follow-up through CRM
    - Coordination of business actions: responsible for the preparation of sale offer for a key client with Russian and French teams

  • VERTUO Conseil - Business Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Marketing Assistant

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2013 Tax and Law department,
    - Coordinated the main client conference: involved with collaborative work and targeting with other associates, planning management, coordination of technical program, conference reviews, and management of customer relationship
    - Survey Assessment: Surveyed the “Observatoire des Directions Juridiques” (Legal Departments Observatory), responsible for targeting, creation of the questionnaire, statistical analysis , collection of client experience feedbacks.
    - Successfully planned and presented statistical and survey data of the Observatory to clients
    - Event project management: Was in charge of targeting, invitation preparation and follow-up, drawing up content for theme-based breakfasts and successful organization of conferences such as the Garnier Opera evenings

  • Lindea - International development & Marketing assistant

    2012 - 2012 - International development opportunity study: tasked with market studies, choice of target development areas, research on international development methods as well as business intelligence
    - Creation and use of decision-making tool for an international development
    - Creation of an operational action plan
    - Provided integral marketing assistance for the reorganization and merging of the group

  • AIESEC Tolima - Project management and Lecturer

    2011 - 2011 As an intern for AIESEC Tolima:
    - Raised awareness among students by lecturing on international topics
    - Supervised the audit mission for the Aiesec Tolima project

  • AIESEC - Vice President

    2011 - 2012 AIESEC Bordeaux (Association Internationale des Etudiants en Sciences Économiques et Commerciales) - International platform for young people to promote international internship :
    - Fundamental roles in organizational management:
    - HR management: recruitment, choice of position and follow-up on members’ projects
    - Project management: organization of association week-ends (trips?), welcomed over 30 different nationalities
    - Responsible for organization meetings, in collaboration with the School Administration Service (with 33 association members)

  • McDonald's Corporation -  Restaurant crew

    guyancourt 2009 - 2009 Efficiently took food orders, preparation of meals and daily cashing, working weekends as well as on holidays.

  • Karl - La Pignatta - GEM - Server

    2008 - 2012 Delivered excellent customer service responsible for preparing and taking customer orders, while working alongside a team of up to 10 persons

Formations

  • Uppsala Universitet, Suède (Uppsala)

    Uppsala 2013 - 2014 Exchange program for 1 semester in Uppsala University

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Bordeaux 2010 - 2014 Master 2

    Student - Master 2 in ESC Bordeaux - renamed BEM Management School and then Kedge Business School

  • Lycée Malherbe CPGE - ECS

    Caen 2008 - 2010 Two-year highly selective classes to prepare for the competitive exams to enter the Grandes Ecoles de Commerce (Economics and Management)

