Soline MAIGNAN-MARAIS

Mes compétences :
Marketing
International
Management
Commerce
Entreprises
Segula Technologies
- International Business Developer
Nanterre2014 - 2014International Department – Focus on Europe, Russia and China :
- Drove the development strategy including preparation and participation to the international executive committee.
- Supported the implementation of country specific strategies complete with a forecast of activities
- Monitored and analysed reports; such as the creation and implementation of synthesis, weekly analysis and summary of business activity
- CRM (Microsoft Dynamics): supported project launching, coordinated with system integrator and international teams, training session management and organisation of business performance follow-up through CRM
- Coordination of business actions: responsible for the preparation of sale offer for a key client with Russian and French teams
VERTUO Conseil
- Business Manager
2014 - maintenant
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Marketing Assistant
Courbevoie2013 - 2013Tax and Law department,
- Coordinated the main client conference: involved with collaborative work and targeting with other associates, planning management, coordination of technical program, conference reviews, and management of customer relationship
- Survey Assessment: Surveyed the “Observatoire des Directions Juridiques” (Legal Departments Observatory), responsible for targeting, creation of the questionnaire, statistical analysis , collection of client experience feedbacks.
- Successfully planned and presented statistical and survey data of the Observatory to clients
- Event project management: Was in charge of targeting, invitation preparation and follow-up, drawing up content for theme-based breakfasts and successful organization of conferences such as the Garnier Opera evenings
Lindea
- International development & Marketing assistant
2012 - 2012- International development opportunity study: tasked with market studies, choice of target development areas, research on international development methods as well as business intelligence
- Creation and use of decision-making tool for an international development
- Creation of an operational action plan
- Provided integral marketing assistance for the reorganization and merging of the group
AIESEC Tolima
- Project management and Lecturer
2011 - 2011As an intern for AIESEC Tolima:
- Raised awareness among students by lecturing on international topics
- Supervised the audit mission for the Aiesec Tolima project
AIESEC
- Vice President
2011 - 2012AIESEC Bordeaux (Association Internationale des Etudiants en Sciences Économiques et Commerciales) - International platform for young people to promote international internship :
- Fundamental roles in organizational management:
- HR management: recruitment, choice of position and follow-up on members’ projects
- Project management: organization of association week-ends (trips?), welcomed over 30 different nationalities
- Responsible for organization meetings, in collaboration with the School Administration Service (with 33 association members)
McDonald's Corporation
- Restaurant crew
guyancourt2009 - 2009Efficiently took food orders, preparation of meals and daily cashing, working weekends as well as on holidays.
Karl - La Pignatta - GEM
- Server
2008 - 2012Delivered excellent customer service responsible for preparing and taking customer orders, while working alongside a team of up to 10 persons
Formations
Uppsala Universitet, Suède (Uppsala)
Uppsala2013 - 2014Exchange program for 1 semester in Uppsala University